Emtee and Nota Baloyi have ended their long-standing beef after years of social media clashes

The feud, which included Nota's accusations about Emtee's drug use, was resolved when Emtee apologised in a video, and Nota accepted

Fans praised their reconciliation, with many commending Nota’s maturity and Emtee’s growth

Rapper Emtee and music executive Nota Baloyi are ready to put their differences behind them. The stars who have been firing jabs at each other on social media seem to have finally forgiven each other.

Nota Baloyi and Emtee have finally let go of their beef. Image: @lavidanota and @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee and Nota Baloyi end their beef

Nota Baloyi and Emtee have ironed out their differences. The stars have been beefing on social media for years with Nota even making damning accusations about Emtee using drugs. The Logan rapper recently had the streets buzzing when he fired back at Nota during an interview on L-Tido's podcast.

A video of the rapper later taking back his words and Nota accepting the apology warmed Mzansi's heart. Many admitted that it was high time for them to let the beef go. Take a look at the post below:

Fans praise Nota and Emtee

Social media users loved that Nota Baloyi accepted Emtee's apology. Many said the stars were starting to behave like two adults.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"It’s time to sign him now my Goat and save his career."

@ta_marah7 wrote:

"For the first time, Nota showed maturity."

@LifeBev1 added:

"Right now the most important thing is not about the apologies but about the fact that the brother is clean. Well done @emteerecords 👏"

@phum2207 said:

"I differ with you on many things, but shout for standing up for this guy. I guess he needed tough love. Man still has another chance in this music business."

@busiswa_buciie commented:

"I love this… my favs making up 😭😭"

@Mlungz_Luvas wrote:

"Shout out, this is beautiful man👊👊"

@Sisou_10 said:

"This is very important for the game… Thanks to him for owning up and thanks to you for being a brother."

J Molley fires shots at A-Reece after beef with Emtee

In more entertainment news Briefly News reported that things are getting a little intense in Hip-hop ville as J Molley fired shots at A-Reece. This comes after J Molley buried his beef with Emtee.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, J Molley posted a video via his Instagram stories addressing a fan who asked if he was scared of A-Reece. A nonchalant Molley laughed and mentioned the time A-Reece meddled in his beef with Emtee.

