An American TikTokker diving deep into SA culture went to Dis-Chem and was puzzled by one of the products on the shelves

The guy said he is all about supporting black-owned businesses, and asked his followers for the tea

Mzansi peeps did not disappoint in the comments, dropping information, warnings, and straight-up jokes

A US tourist voiced his curiosity about Tokoloshe salts. Image: @theafrofuturist

Source: TikTok

A US tourist who is currently in South Africa dropped another fire video on social media.

Man shops in SA store

The popular TikTokker has been immersing himself in local culture and soaking up the authentic scenes.

While walking the isles of Dis-Chem, one of SA’s go-to beauty and wellness spots, he stumbled upon something: Tokoloshe Salts.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

An American man was captured in outdoor shot. Image: @theafrofuturist

Source: TikTok

Man goes online for help

With curiosity, he asked: “Please can someone tell me what this is supposed to do, and why they are selling this at Dis-Chem?” The video is shared on his TikTok page @theafrofuturist_ and got tongues wagging.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South African netizens gave him the lowdown in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@malanga444 said:

"I bet you 99% SA's don't know either please inform us once you find out. 🤣🤣🤷"

@lubabeglo posted:

"Don't touch that unless you know what it is. Don't do it!"

@seannwakefield commented:

"No way! 🤣🤣 I didn’t even know that they sold that at Dischem!🤣 A tokoloshe is a small-like demon man that our parents scared us with as kids, it’s part of voodoo things."

@king_shabbi wrote:

"Those are for spiritual purposes like cleansing oneself and the yard and some are for attraction and luck and protection."

@ncedisa.ntinzi stated:

"It's for protection from bad spirits."

@cynthia_906 mentioned:

"Out of everything in the store you decide to show us this. 😂🤣 You definitely know something about this."

@neds256 wrote:

"Don't touch it boss just walk on by. 😂"

@estateagent4u added:

"I saw them as well. Ask anyone working in the store, they will tell you. 🤣🤣🤣"

More tourists' experiences in South Africa

Briefly News reported that the same American man posted a funny clip on social media about his experience at Menlyn Mall.

If that wasn't enough the US gent directed a message at his fellow Americans about why they should avoid Cape Town.

Another tourist visited a Spar in Cape Town and was flabbergasted by a vegetable he found strange.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News