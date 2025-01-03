An American man shared a funny video on TikTok about his experience at Pretoria’s massive Menlyn Mall

The guy got lost, calling the place “scary big” and joking that it felt like it was growing as he walked

Mzansi peeps cracked jokes in the comments, saying GPS is a must-have for navigating Menlyn

Shopping at Menlyn Mall can be a mission. If you know, you know! And a man from the US just had the most relatable experience ever!

Man gets lost at Menlyn

Taking to social media, he @theafrofuturist_ posted a hilarious vlog about getting lost in the sprawling shopping mecca. His dramatic commentary is legendary.

In the first TikTok video, the man can be seen wandering through Menlyn, looking both impressed and defeated.

“Menlyn Mall is so big, it makes you not wanna shop anymore. It makes you want to leave."

TikTokker stunned by dealership

He confessed to walking in circles and even discovering stores he’d never seen before. The kicker? He was completely blown away by the fact that there was a car dealership inside the mall.

Later, from the comfort of his home, he shared another update, joking, “I can’t help but think, as I was walking, the mall just kept growing. It’s like a horror movie!”

His commentary about Menlyn’s sheer size is giving all the drama and laughs TikTok users need.

@MoAngiePhetla commented:

"I use Google maps in Menlyn mall."

@Obarak_15 joked:

"Ask security if they've seen you passing by an hour ago. 🥺"

@jonathanboastza wrote:

"Menlyn is secretly designed to get you lost and keep you there forever lmao. We always get lost there."

@HouriRoro stated:

"Born and bred in Pretoria and I still get lost. Menlyn is crazy and now it’s worse, not only do I get lost but I lose my car. 😩😩"

@Joysile1 highlighted:

"The only people who understand the layout are the ones who work there. 😅😅"

@fit_ikggo said:

"Let me brag and say I know every corner of this mall. 🫦"

@Mr.MagzBrezee mentioned:

"One needs to have done a higher grade in geography in matric to find the exit in Menlyn Mall. 😅😂😅"

@baresingabo added:

"You not alone bro, we South Africans get lost too and that’s why I don’t go there anymore."

