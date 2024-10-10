South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is faced with criticism over Drip Footwear's liquidation

The multi-talented rapper and businessman was dragged into the whole Drip saga as he was in partnership with the brand

Many netizens defended Cassper Nyovest, blaming Lekau for his downfall

The South African rapper Cassper Nyovest made headlines again on social media.

Cassper under fire over Drip Footwear's liquidation.

Social media has been buzzing since the news of Lekau Sehoana's business Drip Footwear's liquidations. The business owner has been the talk of the town after the news broke online.

Recently, the South African multi-award-winning rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest was criticized over the brand's liquidation because he had previously partnered with it.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted on its Twitter (X) page about the rapper being dragged for this matter.

"Cassper Nyovest faces criticism over Drip Footwear's liquidation. South African rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest is receiving criticism on social media regarding his alleged connection to the liquidation of Drip Footwear. In 2021, Cassper Nyovest and Drip Footwear signed a 100 million partnership. The company's debt of R20 million has raised doubts about Nyovest's business expertise and his dedication to Black-owned businesses, especially considering his previous partnership with Drip Footwear."

Netizens defend Cassper Nyovest

Many netizens on social media defended the rapper from critics and dragged Lekau for his failures. See some of the comments below:

@Lebona_cabonena wrote:

"This guy from Drip was warned at the early stages of his business but he chose to close his ears."

@FootballStage_1 responded:

"He should have bailed his friend out."

@Sifiso22205704 replied:

"Lately Cassper is always on the wrong side of things."

@Blaq_Mannequin commented:

"Dude was warned. He chose arrogance and these are the repercussions."

@thisiskokie responded:

"You can't blame Cassper, this man made his own choices. This is his mess!"

@IamEmmanie_H replied:

"Leave Cassper out of this."

