Zahara's sisters have reportedly taken a built-in stove at the late singer's Roodepoort house

This after they were evicted when the house was re-sold, and have allegedly sold some of their sister's belongings as well

Mzansi is appalled by Zahara's family's actions, saying they were milking her dry even in her absence

Zahara’s sisters allegedly took the late singer's built-in stove after being evicted from her house. Images: zaharasa

Yoh, another scandal has come up involving Zahara's family; this time, rumour has it that the late singer's sisters took an entire built-in stove from her old house after being evicted.

Zahara's sisters involved in another scandal

Another day, another scandal about Zahara's family's alleged outrageous behaviour.

It has been reported that after being requested to move out of the singer's Roodepoort house, which was re-sold, Lumka and Bandezwa Mkutukana packed everything, including the kitchen stove - yup, you read that right.

The controversial sisters apparently ripped out a built-in stove from their late sister's kitchen and left with it, leaving behind a gaping hole below the cooker hood.

Not only that, but the Mkutukana sisters allegedly left behind some of Zahara's personal belongings. This after Briefly News reported that they had sold the late Loliwe singer's memorabilia, including her awards and furniture.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared the details and a photo of the state of the late singer's kitchen:

Mzansi reacts to Zahara's family's drama

Netizens are beside themselves in shock and can't understand why Zahara's family would act in such a manner:

6uhle was shattered:

"Everyone in Zahara’s life was using her left, right and centre when she was alive. Even in her grave, people are still trying to take from her. When does it end?"

Dingswayo_N was stunned:

"Some family members."

ApheleleJody said:

"Even in death, they still hate Zahara."

Carolinerathabe joked:

"I hope she haunts them."

sirboring_26 posted:

"They don't even wait until you're cold in the ground, and they are already stripping your belongings."

