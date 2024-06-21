Zahara’s Sisters Reportedly Take Built-In Stove From Late Singer’s Roodepoort House After Eviction
- Zahara's sisters have reportedly taken a built-in stove at the late singer's Roodepoort house
- This after they were evicted when the house was re-sold, and have allegedly sold some of their sister's belongings as well
- Mzansi is appalled by Zahara's family's actions, saying they were milking her dry even in her absence
Yoh, another scandal has come up involving Zahara's family; this time, rumour has it that the late singer's sisters took an entire built-in stove from her old house after being evicted.
Zahara's sisters involved in another scandal
Another day, another scandal about Zahara's family's alleged outrageous behaviour.
It has been reported that after being requested to move out of the singer's Roodepoort house, which was re-sold, Lumka and Bandezwa Mkutukana packed everything, including the kitchen stove - yup, you read that right.
The controversial sisters apparently ripped out a built-in stove from their late sister's kitchen and left with it, leaving behind a gaping hole below the cooker hood.
Not only that, but the Mkutukana sisters allegedly left behind some of Zahara's personal belongings. This after Briefly News reported that they had sold the late Loliwe singer's memorabilia, including her awards and furniture.
Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared the details and a photo of the state of the late singer's kitchen:
Mzansi reacts to Zahara's family's drama
Netizens are beside themselves in shock and can't understand why Zahara's family would act in such a manner:
6uhle was shattered:
"Everyone in Zahara’s life was using her left, right and centre when she was alive. Even in her grave, people are still trying to take from her. When does it end?"
Dingswayo_N was stunned:
"Some family members."
ApheleleJody said:
"Even in death, they still hate Zahara."
Carolinerathabe joked:
"I hope she haunts them."
sirboring_26 posted:
"They don't even wait until you're cold in the ground, and they are already stripping your belongings."
SARS reportedly targets Zahara's estate
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to SARS reportedly going after Zahara's estate over the late singer's multi-million-rand debt.
Mzansi was stunned by the reports, saying the tax man should instead let Zahara rest in peace and save her the humiliation.
