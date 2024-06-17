Zahara's family is reportedly selling several of her belongings, including the singer's music awards

The Loliwe hitmaker's sisters are said to be leading the sales with hopes of making money from their late sister's legacy

Mzansi was stunned by the allegations, with some claiming that her family only loved her for what she could do for them

Zahara’s family has allegedly placed her belongings on sale. Images: zaharasa

It's alleged that Zahara's family is facing more financial difficulties and has resorted to selling the late singer's belongings, including her memorabilia and prized possessions.

Zahara's belongings reportedly up for sale

Zahara's sisters are said to have returned to their ways after they were ordered to leave the singer's Roodepoort house after it was sold.

Briefly News reported that the late singer's family planned a benefit concert with hopes of buying her house, but according to ZiMoja, they couldn't secure the funds, and the house was eventually bought by someone else.

The publication further reports that with hopes of making extra money, Bandezwa and Lumka are selling their late sister's belongings, including awards and furniture, and have already sold her couches for R10K a piece.

Moreover, Bandezwa is said to have used Zahara's phone to ask the singer's friends and other contacts for money.

This wouldn't be the first time the sisters were caught up in a scandal after they reportedly splurged on designer items with Zahara's cards while she was on her deathbed.

Mzansi reacts to reports about Zahara's family

Yoh, Mzansi is shocked to the core and is convinced that the singer's family only loved her for what she could do for them:

Uthando2023 was shocked:

"What kind of family is this? Those awards are priceless. Even when she had difficulties with money, she didn't sell her awards."

Yemyemjr1 said:

"These two never liked Zahara; they were always depressing her. They milked her money and had huge demands when she was alive; no wonder she'd cry on stage."

LovethL45957 wrote:

"They are ungrateful and greedy."

Just_Lem_ was curious:

"How hungry are they?"

Tbo Touch reacts to Zahara's SARS woes

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tbo Touch's reaction to SARS demanding millions in debt from the late Zahara.

The late singer was knee-deep in debt, and Touch and several netizens criticised the tax man for demanding money even after her death.

