Venue Woes Force Cancellation of Zahara’s Family Benefit Concert: “There Have Been Many Challenges”
- The late Zahara's family have cancelled the benefit concert that was due to take place in late April
- Zahara's sister said the concert was cancelled because they had challenges in securing a venue
- The concert was meant to help the late singer's family to raise funds and secure her home
The late multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Zahara's family troubles deepened as they shared an update about the benefit concert due to take place in late April 2024.
Zahara's benefit concert cancelled
The late Zahara has been making headlines after the death of the 36-year-old singer. Recently, the star's sister shared that the benefit concert has been cancelled due to the family struggling to secure a venue.
According to Fakazanews, Bandezwa Mkutukana-Febana, Zahara's sister, said the concert won't take place as they have been trying to get to the community hall, and there have been many challenges.
Zahara benefit concert plans halted, late singer's family falls short of money as show date draws closer
She said:
"It’s not going to happen now. We can’t get to the community hall and there have been so many challenges. Zahara fought for her house while she was still alive, throughout her career that’s what she managed to hold on to. Also, to us, that was like home, that’s why we wanted to keep it because it’s got so many memories for us with her in it. It’s part of her legacy, we do not really want to lose it."
The concert, which was supposed to take place in April 2024, was to help the family raise funds to secure Zahara's home, which they are on the verge of.
Bandezwa further mentioned that they would have to find other ways to raise funds and also said that they won't chow the money as they want to use to keep the house:
"We had no intention of squandering the funds; rather, our plan was to utilise them to preserve Zahara's legacy by repurchasing the house. However, faced with delays and obstacles from certain companies, we felt compelled to expedite our efforts in order to safeguard the property promptly. Rest assured, we remain steadfast in our determination to achieve this goal and will persist until it is accomplished."
