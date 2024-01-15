The late Zahara's family have confirmed that her reality show Zahara - As I Rise will continue to be aired

A family member shared that Zahara passed away before she could complete her deal with SABC to shoot the second season

The late star's mother also shared that they cannot let Zahara's story go untold

Zahara’s reality show will continue to air for the second season. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

The final decision about the late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana's reality show Zahara- As I Rise has been shared. The star aired her first season of the show on SABC 1 before she passed away.

Zahara's family confirms the second season of her reality show

The award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist passed away before she could seal the deal with SABC to shoot the second season of her reality show. Zahara passed away on Monday, 11 December 2023, after a short illness.

According to ZiMoja, a family member confirmed that the late singer's reality show will continue for the second season, where her life before and after she died will be showcased and that, hopefully, her fiance, Mpho Xaba, will be allowed to be a part of it to tell his side of the story.

He said:

"She had intended to film the new season, capturing the lobola celebration and all its aspects. Unfortunately, she fell ill and collapsed on the day of the lobola, altering the course of events. Despite this setback, the SABC has approached the family, and they have consented to proceed with the show.

"It has not been easy. There has been a lot of speculation and conflicts which will be cleared. Lacking familiarity with the intricacies of show business, the family is receiving valuable guidance from individuals such as Vusi Nova, one of her closest friends."

Zahara's mother also told the publication that she doesn't want her daughter's story to go untold. She said:

"God is good. We will heal. We don't want our daughter's story to go untold. She was our pillar of strength. We are still in talks with the SABC. We are from the rural area thina, we don't know these things, but people will help guide us so we can go about it the right way."

Zahara's family claims she was bewitched

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zahara's family revealed that she was admitted to the hospital two days after her lobola negotiations took place.

The family claimed she was as strong as an ox before complaining about aches and pains. The 36-year-old singer celebrated her successful negotiations with her fiancé, Mpho Xaba.

Source: Briefly News