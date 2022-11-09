Zahara is ready to show a different side to herself on the big screen as she's ready to debut as a reality star

The afro-pop star is a beloved South African treasure, and her reality show Zahara - As I rise will have its first screening in early 2023

The reality show has been teasing that she may be ready to allow cameras into her life, and fans were ecstatic that the time finally came

Singer Zahara will officially be a reality TV star in February of 2023. The musician finally allowed her personal life on the big screen.

Zahara has left some fans debating whether she will have a great reality show. Image:@zaharasa

Zahara fans were excited by the news that their favourite singing would let them in with a reality show. A clip on Zahara's show already caused a buzz after it circulated on Twitter.

Zahara - As I Rise to be on SABC 1

Zahara will debut her show Zahara -As I Rise on 4 February 2023. The musician's reality show looks promising as fans were left excited by a short preview.

The news about Zaharamade rounds on Twitter after social commentator Phil Phela gave his two cents on the news. Other netizens were happy to express their expectations, with many saying it would not fit her.

@arampape

"Wondering if she will get the money. Kana yo le ene aaah!"

@BobbyBlanco_

"Okay okay , fire."

@nolwee

House must be settled."

@KARABO_FORREST

"I’m actually looking forward to this one."

@snesh0009

"I'm happy for her,she really deserve it."

@LuthandoTsheme3

"Love her kodwa, opening herself up like that is a bad idea. But then again I've never been a fan of most reality shows."

@KekanaTshephang commented

"Not sure about this one, never heard a single person ask “what does Zahara do on a day-to-day.”

