After a six-year hiatus, American singer Rihanna has returned to the music scene, and her fans are thrilled

While everyone on social media is debating whether her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack is good or bad, Mzansi is discussing a different topic

South Africans have taken to social media to express their surprise at how Rihanna's vocals in the new song Lift Me Up sound like Zahara

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South Africans say Rihanna sounds like Zahara in 'Lift Me Up.'

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna has returned after a 6-year hiatus from music.

Riri's soundtrack for the well-known Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was officially released on 28 October 2022, and her fans already love it. The song is called Lift Me Up.

With the soundtrack trending on social media, Mzansi peeps couldn't help but notice the similarities in Zahara's vocal tone and Rihanna's vocals on Lift Me Up.

Many people claimed that as soon as the song became popular, they mistook Rihanna's vocals for Zahara's. Zahara has the richest vocals that carry a lot of emotion, which is what Riri does in Lift Me Up.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Listen to the song below:

South Africans react

@Yomelela_ said:

"I don't why I keep hearing Zahara in this song"

@Muzlam41 shared:

"Nguye straight ! Reminds me of " Ndiza... Ndiza Ndizaw' buya"

@Ken_Eye posted:

"Iyoh, if you know Zahara's tone, this sounds like her. I almost thought she was featured in the chorus."

@monde_mabhoza wrote:

"The beginning melody is really giving Zahara’s Phendula vibes "

@Keketsi15 replied:

"Yhoo, the first time listening to the song, I thought it was Zahara with confidence. I was like wow Zahara went hard on this one"

@Official_Esethu commented:

"Haybo at the beginning, I heard Zahara "

@kgaugel77410282 also said:

"Had I not seen Rihanna written there, I was even gonna bet with my life that, that's Zahara singing there "

@NqobiVictory also shared:

"That humming part yaku 'Lengoma' "

@GriffithsTM7 also wrote:

"Rihanna making Zahara type of music."

@Iam_Kardas also posted:

"Am I the only one who heard it? Who heard Zahara at the beginning of Rihanna’s Lift Me Up? It’s a beautiful song nonetheless."

@loveric3000 added:

"Maybe Zahara did sing that song for Rihanna. Ri is not into music anymore, and she probably just wanted to get yall off her case. Think long and hard about this."

Rihanna to release music again

Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna's fans were thrilled after learning that the superstar ended her music hiatus. Rihanna hasn't made music in over five years, but it appears she's back in the game.

@PopBase announced on Twitter that Riri would make a big comeback on Friday, 28 October 2022. According to the news outlet, she will release music for the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna's fans immediately took to their social media timelines to express their excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News