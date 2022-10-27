Rihanna has announced a return to the music industry after six years of focusing solely on her fashion and beauty businesses

According to news outlets, she worked on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and the songs will be released soon

Riri's devoted fan base can't believe it's happening because they've been in drought for a long time

Rihanna's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack is highly anticipated by her loyal fans after 6 years hiatus. Image: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna's fans are thrilled after learning that the superstar has ended her music hiatus. Rihanna hasn't made music in over five years, but it appears she's back in the game.

@PopBase announced on Twitter that Riri would make a big comeback on Friday, 28 October 2022. According to the news outlet, she will release music for the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"Rihanna will make her comeback THIS Friday with music for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack."

@PopBase shared the following post on Twitter:

Rihanna's fans overjoyed by the news

@LantaScarlett said:

"Drake and Rihanna the same day, and Taylor gave us a whole album this week, and Selena the week after. What is happening I love this."

@arianasleeppls wrote:

"OMG, It's really happening"

@iamplutogrande shared:

"I’ve dreamed of times like this"

@sfutado posted:

"The world is happy she's back. I'm just happy that I'm still alive to hear it. Each day counts."

@Kardi_B_Bankin replied:

"Y’all, I’m about to cry Rihanna making music will make the world a better place."

@neverfenty commented:

"She's coming back to end people's careers."

@xmenxim_ also said:

"These must be the good days Sza was talking about!"

@notvinniehacker also shared:

"Marvel really got these music artists in their back pocket my God!"

@TerrenceHutch11 also wrote:

"For real, this just feels too FAKE, but on Friday, I'll still be right there "

@chrisssytt added:

"We will be watching and streaming."

Source: Briefly News