Zahara's fiancé, Mpho Xaba, gave a speech at the singer's memorial service

Xaba opened up about how he got together with the Loliwe hitmaker, also revealing that he stood her up several times

Mzansi's eyebrows were raised at Xaba's stories, questioning his feelings for his late fiancée

Zahara’s fiancé, Mpho Xaba, gave a speech at the singer's memorial service and had netizens question his true intentions for the singer. Images: zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Mpho Xaba, known to many as Zahara's fiancé, spoke at his lady's memorial service. The Loliwe hitmaker tragically lost her life on Monday, 11 December 2023, and had been cared for by Xaba, her family, as well as the caring hospital staff.

However, Xaba's speech at his fiancée's memorial had netizens draw various conclusions about his feelings for her.

Zahara's fiancé Mpho Xaba gives memorial service speech

After the grueling weeks of Zahara's sudden hospital stay leading up to her tragic passing, the singer's fiancé, Mpho Xaba, was asked to give a speech at her memorial service.

In a Twitter (X) video shared by Newzroom Afrika, Xaba spoke on the podium and recounted how he and Zahara got to know each other, saying they were connected by trading personal stories:

"From the first night we met, we shared deep personal conversations as I was not in the best frame of mind. After that, she somehow got hold of my number from a friend, and she reached out and said, 'Bhuti, we were still talking."

I was skeptical at first because what business do I have with celebrities? But she wasn't speaking from a place of the pedestal she was on at the time; it was a very human and real place."

She told me she would say this on our wedding day; that I stood her up three times. On the third time, I made various excuses, saying there was bad weather. My friend posted a video of a flood, and I sent it to Zahara, saying I can't drive from Pretoria because the roads are flooded."

She never responded for about a week, and that's when I reached out, and the tables turned."

Mzansi weighs in on Xaba's speech

Netizens are not convinced, from Mpho Xaba's speech, that he had any good intentions or real feelings for Zahara:

PantherZulu claimed:

"That's the guy who poisoned her, allegedly."

anica39 advised:

"When in mourning, best sometimes to keep quiet, now he spilling beans."

reign_kayz was skeptical of Xaba:

"Sounds so cold. I wonder if he had good intentions for her. He wasn't that into her."

EdgarMpofu was convinced:

"There's something off about him, everything he said did not make sense."

Source: Briefly News