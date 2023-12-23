Zahara's close collaborator, Mjakes the Producer, announced plans to release the late singer's unreleased songs

He said that in one of the songs, Zahara expresses gratitude to her fans for their enduring support

South Africans reacted to the news with mixed reactions and many voiced their disappointment that Zahara won't be here to enjoy the profits

Zahara's posthumous music will be released next year. Image: @zaharasa

Renowned musician and producer, Mojalefa 'Mjakes the Producer' Thebe, made a revelation during the memorial service of Zahara.

Zahara's unreleased songs

In an emotional tribute, Mjakes disclosed that Zahara had left behind a musical legacy and that new songs will be released next year.

During their final moments together, Zahara and Mjakes collaborated on two unreleased songs. According to SABCNews, Mjakes said one track is titled Wena and stands out as a heartfelt expression of gratitude.

Different forms of death

He added that Zahara conveyed her appreciation to fans for their unwavering support despite life's challenges.

Mjakes shared the profound impact of Zahara's struggles, highlighting that the late artist recognised the different forms of death – in the mind, in the heart, and in the body.

Fans divided about Zahara's upcoming music

Some fans are anticipating the release of the unreleased tracks. However, others argued on social media that Loliwe hitmaker's legacy is being exploited.

See a few comments below:

Athi Dyakopu said:

"We will be waiting for that powerhouse album. "

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins asked:

"Are you gonna release her last album like you did with Brenda and AKA?"

Donald McDonald wrote:

"Only if the money will go to the family."

Bonolo Mokone mentioned:

"Yes, that's what worms and vultures do. Circle a corpse feeding on what's left. They didn't do anything while she was alive now they can't keep her name from their lips."

Jacob Israel Rammusa commented:

"Nxa she won't be here to enjoy her royalties."

Saniel Zoned added:

"Even in her death they are still eating."

Zahara’s fans want Loliwe to be recognised

In another article, Briefly News reported that Zahara's fans have suggested that the singer's hit single Loliwe should become the song of the year after her death.

The award-winning singer died after spending weeks at a Johannesburg hospital. South Africans are still mourning following singer Zahara's untimely passing. Many have taken to social media to air their thoughts, from calling out the singer's industry colleagues to dragging TS Records founders DJ Sbu and TK Nciza.

