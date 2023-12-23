Zahara, aka Bulelwa Mutukana, was laid to rest on 23 December 2023 in the Eastern Cape, and many, including Ringo Madlingozi, attended

The Xhosa singer was honoured at the funeral in her home province, where many spoke highly of her character

Many people paid tribute to the singer, including fellow musician Ringo Madlingozi who expressed his sorrow

One of the people who spoke at Zahara's funeral was Ringo. The musician gave an emotional speech about how she deserved better.

Zahara' was laid to rest and Ringo Madlingozi gave a touching speech in her honour. Image: Instagram / @zahara Getty Images / Gallo Images

Source: Instagram

Zahara's passing hurt many people. Fans have been in mourning and a lot more expressed their condolences on her funeral day.

Rig Madlingozi speaks at Zahara's Eastern Cape funeral

Zahara was buried on 23 December, and Ringo spoke at her funeral. TimesLIVE reported that the musician lamented that Zahara deserved better. In his speech the musician said that people did not realise how much of a big star she was. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"We have failed Zahara as South Africans. To protect Zahara, because we don't love one another. We respect artists from other countries, but here at home we don't respect or love one another, and that's why we die in this manner."

Zahara passing moves SA

Zahara died on 11 December 2023. Since her passing, many people have commemorated how much of an amazing singer she was.

Ringo Madlingozi's tribute has SA's emotional

Many people agree that others often get praise when it's too late. Read what people had to say below:

Pamela Mndawe said:

"Ringo was raw, he didn't mince anything. They don't help each other in that industry, you are on your own until you die and they come sing your praises at your funeral."

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac commented:

"It's actually the opposite; our artists are respected in the continent."

Vuyo Sechaba Dwaba wrote:

"Artists in this country are too concerned with how they look and how much status they can get.... artists in our country don't really have power, the people with real power are politicians."

Letty Manyoka added:

"Stand together against exploitation of musicians. Stand up against greedy record labels and support each other not compete against each other."

James Khosa

"If you want to hear how much people love each other wait until one of them die."

Rasta faces backlash for Zahara's tribute painting

Briefly News previously reported that Rasta the Artist who always stirs the pot with his controversial portraits, tried his hand at a tribute painting for Zahara.

He showcased his work of art at the late singer's funeral in East London on Saturday. Let's just say, the brush strokes failed to impress.

Fans, still riding the emotional rollercoaster after Zahara's untimely passing, are not holding back.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News