Brenda Mtambo is overflowing with gratitude for her fans' support of her music career

The songstress recently celebrated 10 years in the music industry and planned a concert to commemorate her career milestone

Brenda was emotional talking about not knowing how she pulled off A Decade Experience with nothing more than a dream

Brenda Mtambo recently celebrated a decade in the music industry and organized a concert where her fans came in large numbers. The singer shared how she didn't believe she would reach 10 years in the industry but always had big dreams and aspirations. She thanked her fans for their support of A Decade Experience and encouraged them to always believe in themselves.

Brenda Mtambo shows love to her fans

In a recent Instagram post, Brenda Mtambo shared a video overjoyed at the turnout of her show.

The singer celebrated a decade in the music industry and organized a concert dubbed A Decade Experience to commemorate the milestone. Brenda was emotional thanking her fans for their attendance and continued support of her career.

"I have been so emotional thinking how we pulled this off. I don’t have much honestly just the love for music and the people I do it for."

Brenda recently bagged a nomination for Afro-Pop Artist of the Year at the Basadi in Music Awards where Nadia Nakai walked away with the Hip Hop Artist of the Year award.

Mzansi congratulates Brenda Mtambo for a successful concert

Fans came out in numbers to congratulate Brenda on the success of her concert and encourage her to continue touching lives through her music.

thuthukamdlalose said:

"Kubonga thina! Thank you for sharing your gift with us! Bekumnandi and ubumuhle ushaye u silk!"

lebilekwejam commented:

"God bless you. Here’s to many more wins. God loves you and so do we."

fanoe_ngidi responded:

"Aaaaah, kubonga thina ngokudla komphefumulo every time you right a new song that's speaks to our souls. Uthandwa ithina kqala nono."

missdee.m posted:

"You deserve every blessing that comes your way. You are an amazing artist and being. Keep shining, it’s your season, it’s your time!"

mxidlams added:

"Your show was amazing MaBrrr. Can’t wait to attend the next one in Gauteng. All the best to you."

samke_samm said:

"Sis you always give us you best and what you did on Saturday can never be “undidnt” ke sana, you were amazing!"

futhi_mosiako responded:

"You are loved, your talent and artistic aptitude, we were blessed to be part of it queen!"

iamvukosimaluleke commented:

"Wow actually thank you, your music is healing and you gave your all on that stage omg!"

pilot_vezi posted:

"You’re amazing, we love you."

mrs_modikoa added:

"Awusemuhle sisi UJehova will continue to bless u."

yayarsa said:

"Congratulations my love. You are loved so so much and your existence and talent are so important!"

Brenda addresses her mental health struggles

Briefly News recently covered Mzansi's response to Brenda Mtambo's album, Sane.

The singer has often revealed the details of the troubles she's faced with her mental health where she seemingly uses music as a coping mechanism.

The publication also revealed Mtambo's reaction to the support she has received through her mental health struggles.

