Brenda Mtambo expressed how much she appreciated those who have been in her corner during her struggles with mental health

The musician was on social media, and she talked about how important it is to be open when facing problems caused by mental illness

Fans of Brenda flooded her comments and shared words of encouragement as they agreed with her important message

Brenda Mtambo opened up about going through a challenging time. The beloved musician thanked those there for her when she was going through a lot of internal turmoil.

Brenda Mtambo got candid about dealing with mental health and gave advice to others who may be suffering from the same problem. Image: Instagram/@brendamtambo

Brenda gave followers some advice about how to deal with mental problems. She encouraged people who are struggling to open up to their loved ones.

Brenda Mtambo pulls through a mental health crisis

TimesLIVE reports that Brenda thanked everyone for helping her when she first had issues with her mental health. The musician also gave a few words of wisdom about the topic on social media in time for World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

Brenda shared a picture of herself and advised people who may have faced the same situation as her regarding mental ill-health. She said:

"To everyone suffering from any form of mental illness , I want you to know you are not alone, don’t be ashamed to speak up."

According to TimesLIVE, the singer feels as though she can start afresh from all the pain in her past. She said:

“This is me coming back to myself, as I have forgotten who I was and honestly, I wasn't functioning well mentally for some time. This is me pouring my heart to therapy and claiming my life again. Mental health is a real thing.”

The publication reports that Brenda has been relying on medication for chronic anxiety for over a year. Brenda says she is working on her upcoming album Sane which reminds her that "all is well" and that she "can come out of this pit and live and be happy again.”

Fans were moved by Brenda's honesty as they commented on her post. Many netizens agreed with the singer and thanked her for giving them strength.

@lousjehaverdenbrok commented:

"Truth right there."

@mogi_aaron commented:

"Love you ma'am’."

@thembisilentaka commented:

"Sending my love to you sthandwa sami."

@justhlo commented:

"It’s you, for me."

@thandi2005_mamasedip commented:

"Ohh sis thank you, many are ending their lives."

"He was in a dark place”: US rapper Fat Joe sends condolences to Riky's family

Briefly News previously reported that American rapper Fat Joe expressed his sadness over Riky's death. King Kotini will be honoured with a major award after passing away.

Fat Joe talked about how musicians often face mental health issues. The musician got expressed his thoughts about how Riky died.

According to TimesLIVE, Fat Joe was moved by Riky's life story. Joe said he wishes for Riky to rest in peace because suicide is a last resort, and "you have to be in a really dark place to do that.”

"If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages."

