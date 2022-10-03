Mzansi Misses Phat Joe As TV Presenter After Vusi Twala Tanks As Host on ‘Real Housewives of Capetown’
- Phat Joe is a seasoned TV star in South Africa, and his presence was missed at the Real Housewives of Cape Town reunion
- Viewers of the reality show with disappointed that the Mzansi TV personality was not there because he knows exactly how to get the tea
- Phat Joe fans who were not shy about letting everyone know that they are fed would have done a much better job that Vusi Twala
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Phat Joe had some South Africans leaving his presence at the Real Housewives of Cape Town reunion. The audience thought there was much to be desired after they didn't get the complete picture in the season's final episode.
Phat Joe has been a favourite personality on TV for years. Many peeps said they thought he'd have much to add as a host for the sit-down for Real Housewives of Cape Town.
Boity Thulo stuns at 'The Woman King' premier in regal dress and headscarf that has fans floored: "Okay African Queen"
'Real Housewives of Capetown' viewers call for Phat Joe
The multi-talented Phat Joe was in demand when the country tuned in to watch the Real Housewives of Cape Town. The pro presenter is well-known for asking awkward questions when he does his thing on reality shows.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the host of Real Housewives, Vusi, and they showed love to Phat Joe instead. Netizens flocked to a post about Phat Joe to express that they wanted him on the screen.
@Malerato2903 commented:
"They can’t afford him."
@cliftonclive added:
"I agree. "
@Nomcebo30319558 commented:
"I'm not happy with the host #RHOCPT"
@Khumo_Badbadu commented:
"Listen all real housewives franchises!!! This man will ask the questions we want to know!"
'The Woman King' star actors Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega's touching video exploring best of South Africa leaves fans inspired
@joe_troublesome commented:
"I am afraid to disclose he has gone back to the US, his real hometown. Trevor Noah wants him in his new media venture."
"It's giving racism": SA reacts to 'The Real Housewives of Pretoria's white cast
Briefly News previously reported that the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Pretoria has made some people angry. The show is set to air in October on KykNet TV.
Fans have had divided reactions to the latest trailer. Many said they felt the show excluded any women of colour.
According to News24, the stars of the show Renske Lammerding, the owner of the Mrs Globe pageant and the owner of a boutique in Silver Lakes. Marié Bosman, a pastor with a pilot's license and two PhDs. 27-year-old Talana Veren-Kuhn, the owner of Earth DK and Millennial Marketing. Kiki La Coco, the wife of Malcom Wenzel, popular for making hilarious TikTok skits with their househelp Thembi. The president of Tammy Taylor Mel Viljoen and Rhona Erasmus.
Thuso Mbedu shows love to Mzansi on World Tourism Day: "There's no place I would rather be than Mzansi"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News