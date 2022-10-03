Phat Joe is a seasoned TV star in South Africa, and his presence was missed at the Real Housewives of Cape Town reunion

Viewers of the reality show with disappointed that the Mzansi TV personality was not there because he knows exactly how to get the tea

Phat Joe fans who were not shy about letting everyone know that they are fed would have done a much better job that Vusi Twala

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Phat Joe had some South Africans leaving his presence at the Real Housewives of Cape Town reunion. The audience thought there was much to be desired after they didn't get the complete picture in the season's final episode.

Phat Joe is well-known for hosting reality shows; fans wish he were there for the 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' final sit-down episode. Image: Instagram/@therealphatjoe

Source: Instagram

Phat Joe has been a favourite personality on TV for years. Many peeps said they thought he'd have much to add as a host for the sit-down for Real Housewives of Cape Town.

'Real Housewives of Capetown' viewers call for Phat Joe

The multi-talented Phat Joe was in demand when the country tuned in to watch the Real Housewives of Cape Town. The pro presenter is well-known for asking awkward questions when he does his thing on reality shows.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the host of Real Housewives, Vusi, and they showed love to Phat Joe instead. Netizens flocked to a post about Phat Joe to express that they wanted him on the screen.

@Malerato2903 commented:

"They can’t afford him."

@cliftonclive added:

"I agree. "

@Nomcebo30319558 commented:

"I'm not happy with the host #RHOCPT"

@Khumo_Badbadu commented:

"Listen all real housewives franchises!!! This man will ask the questions we want to know!"

@joe_troublesome commented:

"I am afraid to disclose he has gone back to the US, his real hometown. Trevor Noah wants him in his new media venture."

"It's giving racism": SA reacts to 'The Real Housewives of Pretoria's white cast

Briefly News previously reported that the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Pretoria has made some people angry. The show is set to air in October on KykNet TV.

Fans have had divided reactions to the latest trailer. Many said they felt the show excluded any women of colour.

According to News24, the stars of the show Renske Lammerding, the owner of the Mrs Globe pageant and the owner of a boutique in Silver Lakes. Marié Bosman, a pastor with a pilot's license and two PhDs. 27-year-old Talana Veren-Kuhn, the owner of Earth DK and Millennial Marketing. Kiki La Coco, the wife of Malcom Wenzel, popular for making hilarious TikTok skits with their househelp Thembi. The president of Tammy Taylor Mel Viljoen and Rhona Erasmus.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News