Thuso Mbedu took the time to look back on her tour of South Africa while promoting The Woman King

The South African Hollywood actress wrote an Instagram post dedicated to the country that showed up for her in a big way for her latest international blockbuster

Thuso's supporters were touched by the post as they showered her with compliments on the hard work she did for her movie with Viola Davis

Thuso Mbedu will never forget to show her appreciation for everything she has. The actress's latest post on the socials is her addressing South Africans for doing the most for her.

Thuso Mbedu gave heartfelt thanks to fans Who supported her throughout her promotion for The Woman King in South Africa. Image: Instagram/thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

It also described how she felt warmly welcomed when she was home. Thuso also shared a compilation of pictures that highlighted her experience.

Thuso Mbedu grateful to South Africans

ZAlebs reports that Thuso wrote a heartfelt message to her South African fans after completing the press tour for The Woman King. In an Instagram post, she reflected on how much she enjoyed being home. She wrote:

“Dear South Africa, You showed up in an amazing way for me and the cast of The Woman King. May you do for others as you did for me. Blessings on blessings to you. I pray that you get to fully live out your dreams.”

The actress also said she was grateful to work with "Warrior Training; to NSA, Save the children South Africa, Daliwonga Secondary School and the Wits School of Arts" since the comapnies hosted them.

Thuso accompanied the post with a collection of pictures that show the highlights of a visit, and they, of course, included images of John Boyega, which caught the attention of fans. Mbedu's comments soon filled away messages of good luck, and people speculated about her and co-star John's relationship.

@nandie_bridgette commented:

"John Boyega uzibonela wena wedwa."

@bongisisiwe.n commented:

"If you look closely F2 you will see Thuso Mbedu's future co-stars."

@yonke_into_luthando commented:

"Please date each other Thuso, do it for the country or if he is gay just give him to me."

@lola.palooza commented:

"I love the way John holds her."

@whocares33333_ commented:

"You’re really something else and something that has never happened in history. From the day I saw you on Side Dish , I knew you would go far. I loved your character so much."

mavusane_mm99 commented:

"Niyafanelana nomkhwenyana wasePhesheya."

yvonnemasae commented:

"John, I see your hand brother. She's a very pretty girl can't lie"

shawncal_ commented:

"I seen this movie three times now! Amazing performance can’t wait to see more work in the future!"

zani_thoko commented:

" “May you do for others as you did for me”- Reminded me of Zulu aunties when they say -“enikwenze kimina nikwenze kwabanye” "

__elly_a commented:

"You were phenomenal in this film!!! Sending LOOVE."

