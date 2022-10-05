Thuso Mbedu has taken to her timeline to share snaps of her time in the United Kingdom while promoting The Woma King

The South African actress revealed that the cast and crew were wrapping up the promotions in the UK

Mzansi peeps have flocked to her comments section to gush about Mbedu and her co=stars rocking lush outfits

Thuso Mbedu wrapped up 'The Woman King' UK press tour by showing love to the cast and crew. Image: David M. Bennet

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu's name has been making waves on Mzansi's social media since she was announced to star in the international film The Woman King. It was no different when she posted stunning photos from the end of the UK press tour.

On Twitter, Thuso posted stunning images of herself wearing a designer black dress that elegantly highlighted her flawless curves. She was on the red carpet alongside the other members of The Woman King cast, including John Boyega and Viola Davis.

In the caption, Thuso thanked everyone who helped make the press tour a success and praised her cast members' acting abilities for helping the film succeed and pique the interest of viewers.

"And that’s the end of the @WomanKingMovie press tour. It’s been quite the ride. Mad love to all my colleagues: Y’ALL DID THAT!"

Thuso Mbedu shared the following stunning images on Twitter:

South African peeps buzzing

@molefe_jabulile said:

"You guys did magic on this one, a story that deserves to be told. I loved it from the beginning till the end, and shed a couple of tears at some point"

@MdlaloNosipho shared:

"Thuso is beautiful period, & my favourite Thuso look is Thuso with short hair. It suits her so much. Also guys please watch Woman King, it's worth all the hype."

@thepicklejuice posted:

"The movie was great congratulations."

@King__Meeka replied:

"Well done to you all, especially you mkhaya!!"

@Annicia_ commented:

"We love you baby ❤️❤️❤️"

@Brent60602805 wrote:

"So proud of you, keep doing you."

@Tebogo50766028 also said:

"This is beautiful, proud of u"

Thuso Mbedu shows gratitude to SA peeps for The Woman King support

Briefly News previously reported that Thuso Mbedu expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received from people in her home country. The Woman King star has enchanted the entire country as she dominates Hollywood.

Thuso's popularity has grown as a result of John Boyega's presence in the country. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding her, and the actress acknowledges that South Africans have contributed to that.

Thuso shared a video of who was present at the premiere of The Woman King. Mbedu looked stunning with her co-star and rumoured boyfriend, John Boyega.

Source: Briefly News