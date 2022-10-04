Thuso Mbedu has been feeling all the love she got from South Africa with her new movie, The Woman King

The beloved Mzansi actress shared a video that showed the night when The Woman King was first screened in cinemas

The video shows that many were in attendance for the premiere, including Natasha Thahane, Zozibini Tunzi, the general public and Thuso's co-star John Boyega to name a few

Thuso Mbedu showed her appreciation for the immense support she's been getting from people in her home country. The Woman King star has had the whole country under her spell as she is dominating in Hollywood.

Thuso Mbedu expressed her happiness that she got endless support from South Africans for 'The Woman King'.

John Boyega's presence in the country added to why Thuso has been making waves. There has been much hype around her, and the actress recognises that South Africans have done their part in singing the praises.

Thuso Mbedu grateful to South Africa for supporting the woman King

Thuso shared a video that shows who was in attendance for the premiere of the woman King. Mbedu looked gorgeous with her co-star and rumoured partner John Boyega.

In the video, actress CeeCee Ndaba was in attendance and 2019's Miss Universe Zozinini. Blood and Water star Natasha Tahane can also be seen in the video. Siv Ngesi, part of The Woman King cast, was also in attendance.

Thuso was blown away that so many people showed up for her. She wrote in the post

"Thank you guys for showing up and showing out. The South African premiere was magical because of you."

Fans of the international star commented their compliments for Thuso. Some Durban natives were especially proud because Thuso is from KZN.

@amahle_future commented:

"Pietermaritzburg is very PROUD! "

@adorable_chezz commented:

"Sikuthandani wena woman king yethu."

@antismoler commented:

"You looked amazing! Congrats!"

@Zet_Ndlovukati commented:

"I'm here for John content. You looked gorgeous."

@Arachne_Anansi commented:

"Beautiful."

