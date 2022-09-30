South African media personality Nomzamo Mbatha has taken to social media to brag about her incredible time in Ghana

The Shaka Ilembe talented actress was the festival's host as the concert marked its 10th anniversary

South Africans have flocked to Nomzamo Mbatha's comments section to praise her flawless beauty

Nomzamo Mbatha is currently going viral on social media following posting 10 gorgeous snaps from his fun hosting the Global Citizen festival in Ghana. Image: Andrew Esiebo and Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Nomazamo Mbatha is currently in Ghana, where she is making the most of her time in the beautiful African country.

According to TshisaLIVE, the stunning beauty hosted the 10th Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana.

She has been posting a lot on social media to make sure her followers see her amazing time in Accra.

Taking to Instagram, the Shaka Ilembe actress shared 10 photos from her fun day as the ring leader for the festival.

Sis included her audience in every aspect of her hosting duties. Nomzamo posted photos of herself getting ready for the stage by getting her make-up done, which she raved about in the caption:

"The rumours are true people. That Ghanaian face beat is Where the danger is I felt like a true Nubian princess "

Nomzamo also looked stunning in a variety of outfits. She wore both traditional Ghanaian attire and a stunning modern gown.

On Instagram, Nomzamo Mbatha shared the following breathtaking snaps:

South African netizens and celebs react

@cwengamngeni said:

"You are a goddess "

@precioustheplanner shared:

"Our gorgeous Nubian Princess bathong Forever queening sis "

@kayise_ngqula posted:

"My goodness!"

@melzinbala replied:

"Perfection "

@missmoloto commented:

"You are always coming through with the heat "

@nqobilekhwezi also said:

" Your face card never declines "

@simphiwen_precious also shared:

"Plus your beauty ❤️"

2nhlanhla_mchunu

"Ate the look!! "

Usher’s Lush brunch with Nomzamo Mbatha and Nigerian star Tiwa Savage

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Usher, an American musician, was recently seen in Accra, Ghana, for the Global Citizen Festival, where he performed a light show.

According to TshisaLIVE, the star also hosted a secret brunch at a secret location. The publication also claims that the top names in African entertainment flocked to the unidentified location.

Among the celebrities who attended the brunch were Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, rapper Stormzy, and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha. According to TshisaLIVE, Usher, the day's main attraction, stole the show.

