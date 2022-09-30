Talented South African actress Gugu Gumede is set to make a return to Uzalo after taking maternity leave earlier this year

The star took a break from filming her scenes on the SABC 1 telenovela after she welcomed her baby girl but is reportedly set to appear again in the show in mid-October

Gugu also took to her socials to share snaps after not posting anything for weeks and her fans said motherhood suits her

Gugu Gumede is apparently back filming new scenes in Uzalo. The actress is set to appear in the SABC 1 telenovela in mid-October.

Gugu Gumede is set to make a return in 'Uzalo' in mid-October.

Source: Instagram

The star, who plays the character of MaMlambo, has been on maternity leave for a minute. She took some time of from shooting after giving birth at the beginning of 2022.

ZAlebs reports that Gugu Gumede will make a comeback in the middle of next month after she took a break when she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

The stunner also recently made a comeback on her socials after taking a hiatus. She captioned her first post in weeks:

"sekwathiwa 'proof of life' ke sana."

Peeps took to Gugu's timeline to share that motherhood suits her. Some shared that she must come bakc on TV now, adding that they miss her.

phumlani_mbatha wrote:

"Buya on set keh manje lol (come back on set now)."

nhlanhla_mafu commented:

"A queen, a gorgeous queen."

kholiswa73 said:

"yho!yho!yho! staap! what kind of beauty is this."

ginahchims wrote:

"We miss you gorgeous."

adoshenge added:

"Aybo buya phela ses'yakukhumbula (come back, we miss you now)."

Thuso Mbedu visits schools ahead of The Woman King premiere

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu flew back in Mzansi ahead of the premiere of The Woman King in Mzansi cinemas on 30 September. The award-winning actress took to her timeline and shared that she visited a few schools on 27 September.

Apart from motivating school kids, the stunner also visited the Wits School of Arts. She studied at the same institution before she made it in the US.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a video of herself being warmly welcomed by the university's arts students. The KZN-born actress revealed that her next stop is her home province when one of her followers asked where she's going next.

Tweeps took to her comment section to her beautiful video. Many agreed that the welcome she received at Wits was beautiful.

