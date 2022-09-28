Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu has taken to her timeline to share that she visited a few schools around Gauteng on Tuesday

The Woman King star, who is back in Mzansi ahead of the premiere of the movie, also visited her old school Wits University

Wits School of Arts students gave their own a warm welcome and Mzansi agreed that the video she took while arriving at Wits was beautiful

Thuso Mbedu is back in Mzansi ahead of the premiere of The Woman King in Mzansi cinemas on 30 September. The award-winning actress took to her timeline and shared that she visited a few schools on 27 September.

Apart from motivating school kids, the stunner also visited the Wits School of Arts. She studied at the same institution before she made it in the US.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a video of herself being warmly welcomed by the university's arts students. Thuso Mbedu captioned her post:

"I had the privilege of visiting a few schools today. It was such a wholesome & fulfilling experience. It was also very great to be so well received by the current Wits School of Arts students (My university) Thank you humbly. (Open Forum might make a comeback)."

The KZN-born actress revealed that her next stop is her home province when one of her followers asked where she's going next.

Tweeps took to her comment section to her beautiful video. Many agreed that the welcome she received at Wits was beautiful.

@BongiNgidi said:

"Ahhhh Joe! This is beautiful!"

@IAMJ_MAKGATO wrote:

"More blessings to you fellow witsie."

@iTSAugustine1 commented:

"In the immortal words of Wendy Williams, you are the moment, you are an icon, come on now!"

@PrinceSobayeni1 said:

"This is beautiful Thuso."

@boremo_ wrote:

"True South African style."

@thugstriss added:

"We are so happy to see you thus... Siyakuthanda babe."

Thuso Mbedu praises Konka nightclub

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu took to her timeline to praise Konka. The Woman King star is back in Mzansi and partied up a storm at the popular nightclub on Monday night, 27 September.

The talented actress took to social media to ask her followers why they've never mentioned how it goes down at Konka. Taking to Twitter, the award-winning thespian shared that she nearly pulled the popular dance move called Vosho but her knees did not allow her to.

Peeps took to Thuso Mbedu's comment section to welcome her back in Mzansi. The stunner has relocated to the US where she's rubbing shoulders with Hollywood superstars.

