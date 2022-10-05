Thuso Mbedu is the country's new golden girl, thanks to her latest action-packed movie, The Woman King

The star has been travelling the world alongside her co-stars, promoting the movie

The star recently bumped into a die-hard fan in the UK, and the fan headed straight to social media to gush over their encounter

Thuso Mbedu is the star of the moment following the release of her highly-anticipated star-studded movie, The Woman King.

Thuso Mbedu bumped into a South African fan in the UK. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

The star has been travelling from country to country to promote the action-packed movie. Just recently, the Underground Railroad actress and some of her co-stars, including her rumoured boyfriend John Boyega were in South Africa for the movie's world premiere on 30 September.

Thuso Mbedu has been receiving praise from social media users who felt her performance lived up to their expectations. Taking to Twitter, a South African who had the privilege to watch the movie with the star raved about their encounter.

The tweep with the handle @MthokozisiZulu shared beautiful pictures from their meeting and hyped Thuso Mbedu for her hard work. He also added that the actress inspires him. The post read:

"A dreamer, believer and achiever. What an honour to have watched #thewomanking with her in London❤️This woman keeps me inspired! @ThusoMbedu ngiyabonga Oh,don't be fooled by her hat...I'm taller."

