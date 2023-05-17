Brenda Mtambo released a new album called Sane , and she said it discusses her fight with anxiety

Mtambo described the record as a therapeutic effort since she poured herself into it and wants it to be her comfort zone

Fans of the former Joyous Celebration member stated they love Sane and have been listening to the album since it came out

Brenda Mtambo has dropped a new album called Sane after five years. The body of work is all about finding peace and healing as she battles anxiety.

The talented singer released the album on 12 May, and it has been making waves on SA radio. Its single Enza Kwenzeke is already a fave for many who relate to its message of hope and faith.

Brenda Mtambo discusses why she chose a positive theme for Sane

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Brenda noted that gone are the times when she wanted to release a hit song. After battling anxiety during the COVID-19 lockdown, all she wants to do is spread love and hope.

Mtambo added that she wanted the album to be a haven where she could be vulnerable since music eliminates all her worries.

“This album is more of a healing project. In this album I was healing. I was healing myself. It's very personal. It's my healing journey and I am hoping it will do the same thing that it does to me to everyone who listens to it.”

Mzansi already loves Brenda's new album Sane

Taking to Instagram after dropping Sane, Brenda shared a post asking her fans if they already heard her new album. Many claimed they had already listened to it, and it suited their tastes.

@indimathebs said:

"Yes, I listened to it yesterday ❤️"

@pulesunrise shared:

"I have #uyangazi on repeat. The album is beautiful sisi."

@audrey.dree posted

"I have been playing the album the whole weekend "

@bucy.hlats replied:

"The songs are amazing ❤️"

@tsakane_mab commented:

"I love it so much. Well done, Brenda ❤️"

@nondumisonxele7 also said:

"Continue to shine mama."

Brenda Mtambo explains how she copes with depression as a parent

Zimoja Lezinto reported that Brenda's anxiety is pretty bad. Brenda has chronic anxiety and noted that she might look happy on social media, but most of the time, she's suffering alone.

As a mother, this is difficult, but she claimed that being honest when she is suffering has helped her. Mtambo stated there is no recipe, but she does what she has to and hopes for the best.

