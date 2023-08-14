Nadia Nakai has gone back to releasing music and fans can't wait to hear what she has been cooking

The rapper just bagged an award for Hip hop artist of the year at this year's Basadi in Music awards

The Naaa Meaaan rapper also opened up about first meeting her father after 33 years

Nadia Nakai won 'Hip hop artist of the year' and met her dad after 33 years. Images: _different.perspective

Rapper Nadia Nakai was recently honoured as the Hip hop artist of the year at the Basadi in Music Awards. The Young Famous and African cast member also revealed that she recently met her father after over 3 decades.

Nadia receives Hip hop artist of the year award

The Basadi in Music Awards were hosted this past weekend on 12 August and Nadia walked away with the Hip hop artist of the year award.

Although Bragga has not released a project since 2020's Nadia Naked II, she has given fans some singles to jam to over the years. In a previous report, Briefly News shared that Nadia plans to release an album soon.

Nadia met her father after 33 years

Briefly News recently covered Nadia and Zingah's conversation about fathers and fatherhood, to which Bragga revealed that she recently met her dad.

"It was wholesome, it was nice, I didn't have any anger because I feel like I lived a good life with my mom."

Nadia's father lives in Canada and had not been in her life up until recently. The rapper shared that she needed to meet her dad because a lot was going on in her life. Her father reached out to her following AKA's passing and wanted to show his support.

The rapper went on to say that she later visited her grandmother in Zimbabwe for some much needed soul searching to help in her healing journey.

Nadia identifies as a South African

Briefly News shared the news of Nadia's decision to change her BET nomination from Zimbabwe to South Africa.

Bragga stated that despite her Zimbabwean lineage, she was born and bred in South Africa and is therefor South African. She pointed out that there are female Zimbabwean rappers that represent their country better than she ever could.

