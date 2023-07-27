Rapper Nadia Nakai has announced that her new album is in the works but reassured fans that it is coming

Bragga reiterated that working on an album is a lot of work but promised fans that she would be releasing

In the meantime, fans will be treated to a new song from the rapper, and they cannot wait

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Bragga fans are excited after announcing that she will release new music soon.

Nadia Nakai said music s her great escape following the passing of her boyfriend AKA. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia celebrates being alcohol-free for three weeks

Taking to her Twitter account, Nadia Nakai said she has not turned up in three weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fans celebrated with Nadia and advised her to take care of herself. One pointed out that Nadia has been serious about getting her body and health together, saying she also needed to be serious about her music.

Nadia Nakai gears up to release new music and an album very soon

Bragga responded to a fan who said she also needs to get serious about her music.

"I’m recording, babe. Working on an album takes time. I will be dropping my single very soon."

Many cannot wait for her to drop; some are eager to know if AKA is on it.

@Life0fLeelo said:

"Please tell me you have your Mega on the Album."

@braggaupdates said:

"Omg!! Brigade did you hear that? BIG BRAGGA IS COMING!!"

@ddt_golf25 said:

"Thee queen hope you well. Sending love."

@LMzizwanji said:

"Congratulations sponono!"

Nadia shows love to the Megacy for the love they showed her

Following her tweets stating that she no longer fears death, Nadia Nakai said she is not suicidal. This was after people showed concern over her mental state.

She told Daily Sun that she found solace in music and even started performing at gigs again, shooting a music video, and now recording new music.

On why she tweeted about death, Nadia told the news publication:

"I'm just sharing my thoughts about him and how we will meet up in the afterlife. I'm not suicidal at all, and I have been taking it easy so far."

Nadia announces her upcoming album, loyal fans cannot keep calm

Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai revealed that she would drop her album this year.

One of her last music projects was a feature on the late Kiernan Jarryd Forbes's album, Mass Country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News