Nadia Nakai has shared some heartfelt posts gushing over the late AKA and how much she misses him

In a now-deleted tweet, the reality star said she even no longer fears death and said she would be ready to go

She even revealed that K.O and AKA worked on a song together, and now Mzansi has put pressure on K.O to release it

Nadia Nakai has urged K.O to release the song he and AKA did but never got to release.

Nadia Nakai got candid with her followers about missing the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

"What is South Aaah without AKA?" Nadia Nakai on a SA without AKA

Saying one of his most famous words, Nadia Nakai asked: "What is south Aaah without Aka?"

AKA said these words during Comedy Central's The Roast of AKA

Nadia says she is ready to die following AKA's sudden death

In a now-deleted tweet re-shared by IOL, Nadia said she is no longer fearful of death because it would bring her closer to him.

“I miss him so much. I don’t fear death anymore because I know I might see him… nothing wrong with that. That smile? I can actually go hey.”

K.O and AKA have unreleased music together, Nadia pleads with the rapper to release the song

Nadia gushed over her rapper bae's unreleased music with fellow rapper K.O.

She even pleaded with K.O to consider releasing the song.

That is probably the only song Nadia listens to because she opened up about not being ready to hear his voice.

Netizens show Nadia love following her tweets

@Perxxi_Universe said:

"Megacy, we need one more collab with Skhanda World."

@MaskedHun said:

"I hope you never forget that so many people are constantly praying for you. I wish I could somehow help to take your pain away. The world without AKA is just sore."

@megacyshine_zw said:

"Sorry Nadia."

@Acwengi72187437 said:

"Grief isn't linear mam."

@AgapeMutwa said:

"Difficult to deal with the death of your loved one. But let's look at it this way...It is a privilege to have someone that's on the other side that you can communicate with/connect with."

