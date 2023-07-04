Nadia Nakai took to her social media pages and slammed an international airline for misplacing her luggage

The rapper put Kenya Airways on blast for allegedly losing her bags after waiting for them for hours

To make matters worse, when she contacted them, nobody picked up her calls, so she resorted to blasting them online

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After making numerous failed attempts at calling the airline to retrieve her luggage, Nadia Nakai resorted to social media. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai is the latest celebrity to put an airline on blast.

The rapper who attended an international gig had a bad experience with Kenya Airways after they lost her bags.

Bragga accuses the airline of poor-quality service in a rant

After her trip to Zanzibar in Tanzania, Nadia lost her luggage in Kenya, according to The South African. Taking to social media, in one IG story, she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“Not the airline losing my bag.”

In another one, Nadia said:

“@officialkenyaairways, you’ve lost my bag and now radio silence… been trying to call all day, but nobody picks up.”

The rapper continued by stating that she was advised to call for help, but nobody picked up.

Nadia heats up the timeline with her saucy pictures in Tanzania

The Young, Famous and African star posted breath-taking images of her on vacation in Tanzania, on the popular island of Zanzibar.

In one of the snaps Nadia said:

Mihlali has put British Airways on blast and had demanded them to pay her

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase put British Airways on blast.

She accused the popular airline staff members of breaking into hr luggage and stole her expensive wig.

Her manager also suffered the same thing. She later asked them to compensate for her stolen wig.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News