Actress Jessica Nkosi is a victim of identity theft on social media after a fake page was created using her name

The actress had tried numerous times to report the page but has failed, she now took more measures to let the public be aware

She joins the many celebrities who have fake social media accounts created using their name and tarnishing their reputation

Jessica Nkosi said the fake account might start asking people for money soon if nothing is done about it.

Source: Instagram

Former The Queen actress has had enough of the fake Facebook account trying to tarnish her reputation.

The page apparently spews bile on her industry colleagues and also publishes fake and misleading news.

Jessica Nkosi has reiterated that she does not have a Facebook account

According to ZiMoja, Jessica has distanced herself from the Facebook account. Stating that she does not own it or any other account.

She told the news publication that she tried by all means to report it but had received little to no help from Facebook.

Jessica Nkosi's close friends even tried to report it as well.

Nkosi has made it clear that she is not in the business of speaking ill of anybody.

"I don't bash people and will never do that, that's not who I am and a lot of people know that."

DJ Zinhle reached out to Jessica regarding a post about her don't her page

The publication further stated that her friend DJ Zinhle even reached out to her and tried to clarify something she saw on the page.

One fake news was that DJ Zinhle was closing her stores. They laughed it out when Nkosi explained things to her.

She has urged people to help report the account because she fears someone might resort to extorting people.

Zolisa Xaluva warns against a fake Twitter page

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zolisa Xaluva was also a victim of catfishing and urged people to be aware.

What's worse for the star is that the account is verified on Twitter and is scamming people.

He thanked people for sharing screenshots of their conversations with the scammer and making others aware.

