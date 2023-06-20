Actor Zolisa Xaluva has warned his fans about a verified Twitter account using his name to make quick cash

The Smoke & Mirrors star shared a video saying victims should send him their proof of payments to take the person running the account to court

Mzansi thanked Zolisa Xaluva for looking out for his fans, and victims shared screenshots of their conversations with the scammers

Zolisa Xaluva is the latest Mzansi celebrity who has fallen victim to cybercrime.

Zolisa Xaluva has distanced himself from a Twitter scam. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, a furious Zolisa slammed the people using his name to rob people of their hard-earned cash.

Zolisa Xaluva calls out cons

The Smoke & Mirrors actor said a verified Twitter account uses his name to scam people. Xaluva distanced himself from the criminal activity and begged people who have lost their money to that person to contact him so they could press charges.

"I wish to apologise to anybody who has fallen victim to this person. Like I said, I have no affiliation with Lakey Media. @Real Zolisa is not my account, even though it is verified. I have no connection to it or the person running it. If you have fallen victim, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Check out the full video below:

Mzansi shares their experience with the Fake Zolisa Xaluva account

@SihleMButhelezi said:

"I fell victim to this scam a couple of years ago. I paid this person almost R1k. I was so devastated because I thought it was my breakthrough. Thank you for finally addressing this because I warned people on my old Twitter when I got scammed. Let's report the account."

@ZolisaJ shared:

"We have been reporting that account with @TwitterBusiness, but nothing is being done."

@MKoenza posted:

"I knew something was off about that account. It is not like you to post consecutively on social media."

@lettucemtititi replied:

"Thank you for clarifying. That other account looked suspicious from the word go."

@AsaneleQumbelo commented:

"In your interview with MacG, you clearly stated ukuba that's not your account. Maybe people didn't pay attention."

Shaun "MaMkhize" Mkhize's name used to scam people

According to The South African, social media was on fire when a Facebook man claimed Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize scammed him of R1 000. The gent revealed that he was supposed to use the money to buy a school uniform for his kid, but the R5 200 return the MaMkhize impersonator promised him was luring.

Responding to the serious allegations, Shauwn said she doesn't have a Facebook account, and she doesn't do trading.

Lady Du scammed and robbed while trying to help a stranger with cash: “I have learnt my lesson”

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du started 2023 on a bad note. The star shared that she was scammed by a woman she was trying to assist.

Taking to her Twitter page, the amapiano star narrated the sad ordeal to her fans, who felt sorry for her.

Source: Briefly News