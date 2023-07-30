Dineo Ranaka said in an Instagram that her week was going bad as she had struggled with depression

The former radio presenter, now podcaster, shared this with her fans in a candid Instagram video

In the video, she also shared that she and her new boyfriend have both been going through it mentally

Dineo Ranaka has been very vocal about her mental health struggles since sharing that she was suicidal a few weeks back.

Dineo Ranaka shared how tough this week was for her mentally. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

The reality star and radio presenter shares her mental state with her fans in an Instagram video

On her social media platform, Dineo Ranaka shared opened up about her week and how the past few days were extremely tough for her.

She also shared that she broke down during her meeting, which was the day she felt the heat the most.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“This week has just been throwing hands."

The radio presenter also lowkey shared that she has a new bae, who is also going through the most.

She admitted that she loved the fact that she had someone she could rely on

"He is also tired. I'm tired...we are tired together. I'm blessed not to be alone through this struggle."

Dineo shares a motivational message to her fans on coping with their mental health

The reason Dineo shared this with her fans was because she wanted to let them know that it is okay to not feel okay at times.

"Give yourself grace, give yourself space. You have to allow yourself not to be okay if you are not pkay. Give yourself permission not to be okay.”

At the time she made the video, Dineo said she was feeling numb, despite feeling a ton of emotions the previous days.

Watch her lengthy video below:

Fans appreciate Dineo and her new Podcast with the Podcast and Chill network

Commenting under their video, fans have shown love to Dineo Ranaka and how she is opening up a lot about her private life in an effort to help others.

@anele_siswana said:

"I love you, @dineoranaka. Thank you for gifting us with your vulnerability. You’re humanising mental health by doing this, you’ve healed a number of people."

@zola_hashatsi said:

"Eveything will be alright. We need to learn to listen to our bodies, mind, soul and spirit. I love you."

@joj_jay said:

"The way I love this woman and look up to her,, seeing her growing through depression just makes me sad, I look up to her so much, forgetting she is a human being. She also have life struggle, challenges, Ipray to God for healing."

@tmvickyza said:

"I have no words as my emotions have just kicked in by listening to you. But please accept my Love."

@nthabie_nomo said:

"If you don’t understand or know what depression is, this is it. You’ll be okay @dineoranaka, we appreciate even the smallest of improvements. Love and light."

Dineo Ranaka gets real about mental health and the importance to educate yourself about it

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka chatted to us about her views on mental health and the importance to educate oneself about it.

She said people should read and gain an understanding of mental health as much as possible.

"I'd like for society to read, read, read. Nothing beats reading in life, absolutely nothing. Reading is so empowering. I'd like for people living with mental illness to do the same. It's important for us to learn as much as we can about our diagnosis so we can make better life choices and changes to our lives that positively impact how we live and relate to our communities."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News