What does Tim Weatherspoon do for a living? How much is he worth?

Tim Weatherspoon is an American talent manager and television personality best known as Kelly Rowland's husband. He is, however, in many cases confused with Tim Witherspoon. Tim Witherspoon is a former world heavyweight boxer who also worked as a regular sparring partner for boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Tim Weatherspoon is an American producer and talent manager best known as Kelly Rowland's husband. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

Who is Kelly Rowland's baby daddy? It is Tim Weatherspoon, also known as Tim Spoon. He also happens to be his manager. So, how much is Tim Spoon worth?

Tim Weatherspoon's profile and bio summary

Famous as Kelly Rowland's husband Gender Male Date of birth January 7, 1974 Place of birth USA Age 49 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education California State University Degree Public Relations Occupation Talent manager Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in metres 1.76 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Eye colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kelly Rowland Children 2 (Titan Jewell and Noah Jon) Father Tommy Mother Jackie Net worth $12 million Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Instagram Twitter

Tim Weatherspoon's age

Tim Weatherspoon was born in 1974 in the United States to Tommy and Jackie. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

He was born on January 7, 1974, in the United States and is 49 years old as of June 2023. Though not much is known about Tim Weatherspoon's parents, they are known to be Tommy and Jackie.

Education profile

According to most of Tim Weatherspoon's profiles, he attended California State University, where he graduated with a degree in Public Relations.

What does Tim Weatherspoon do for a living?

He is a producer and talent manager. He initially came into the limelight when he was photographed with Kelly Rowland, a well-known solo performer and former member of Destiny's Child.

Tim Weatherspoon is a producer and talent manager. He rose to fame after he started managing his wife's career. Photo: Winkelmeyer/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

He took over as Kelly's manager in 2009 after she parted ways with Beyonce Knowles' father, Matthew Knowles, who had been in charge of her career since Destiny's Child's formative years.

Her solo career has since flourished, and the management change proved to be a wise one. His relationship with the singer became the topic of rumours over the years, but neither acknowledged their personal life in public beyond stating that they were single. However, the two would eventually wed.

Tim Weatherspoon's career has been thriving ever since. He is also known for projects such as Death of a Telemarketer (2020), Stand Battle and Chasing Destiny (2016).

When did Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon meet?

Though it is not widely known when the two first met, the Los Angeles Times said they began dating in 2011. In an interview with ABC News in 2017, Kelly said it was love at first sight for her husband. She was sure he would be her husband by the third date.

When did Tim and Kelly get married?

They exchanged vows on May 9, 2014, in a private ceremony in Costa Rica. Tim proposed to Kelly Rowland over Skype in November 2013 when she was on tour in Bulgaria.

Tim Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland got married in 2014 and have been together ever since. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media

Kelly appeared on The Queen Latifah Show on December 16, 2013, and revealed that she was engaged to Weatherspoon. The event was attended by about 30 friends and family members, including Beyoncé, Rowland's former bandmate in Destiny's Child.

Is Kelly Rowland still married to Tim Weatherspoon?

Yes, she is. They have been happily married since 2014, and their relationship is without any reported drama.

How many kids does Tim Weatherspoon have?

He has two sons with his wife Kelly Rowland. They welcomed their first son, Titan Jewell, in 2014, early in their marriage. On January 21, 2021, their second child, Noah Jon, was born.

How much is Kelly Rowland's husband worth?

Tim Weatherspoon's net worth is $12 million. However, Celebrity Net Worth acknowledges it is a combined net worth with his wife, Kelly Rowland.

How tall is Tim Weatherspoon?

Tim Weatherspoon's height is 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm). He weighs 160 lbs (73 kgs).

Tim Weatherspoon is best known as Kelly Rowland's spouse. He is also her manager, as his job entails talent management.

