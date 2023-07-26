Actress Sonia Mbele has shared triggering events of her love life, including her failed marriage

She was on Dineo Ranaka's steamy podcast, S*x 'n Stuff, when she revealed the details of her abuse

The former Generations star also revealed that she felt exhausted by relationships and was no longer looking for one

Actress Sonia Mbele stripped her soul bare in Dineo Ranaka's adult-themed podcast on Tuesday, 25 July.

Sonia Mbele was chatting to Dineo Ranaka about love, abuse and her divorce during the recent episode of 'S*x 'n Stuff'. Images: @thee_sonia

Sonia Mbele details the gruesome events of her failed marriage

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg producer was Dineo Ranaka's latest guest in her podcast show, S*x 'n Stuff, joined by co-host Prudence

She started the conversation by saying she felt like a poster girl for divorce after her divorce from the high-profile attorney Leslie Sedibe:

"It's funny because in the beginning, I said zilch after the divorce in 2014. In 2021 I woke up one day and thought I have a lot to say."

She emphasised that it was not about her husband but about her journey.

She recalled some of the physical, mental, financial and emotional abusive moments that made her walk away:

"All of those things slowly switch you off, the ugliness, the meanness. For me it's all of those things that make you end up not recognising that person... and you won't let a stranger touch you."

Sonia Mbele's stance on finding love again

Following her rocky and abusive marriage, she said she was now at a place where she is not looking for a relationship, and she is celibate:

"I'm now okay. I'm not looking, I'm not on Tinder, and I'm not on the prowl. I used to be that girl who would park at the traffic light hoping to romantically find my partner. I don't even think it."

Watch the episode to learn more:

Fans respond to Sonia's story on Dineo's podcast

This is how viewers responded to Sonia's story:

@troymathebe2722 said:

"I love Sonia, she’s a force to be reckoned with."

@christiantshenolo917 felt every emotion:

"This was a beautiful episode, I loved it. I almost cried with Sonia too."

@nqobilesibanyoni6601 weghed-in:

"Thank you for this episode. You are speaking about my experience and all I had to heal and learn from. Thank you, ladies."

@thabangmolapo184 was not enough:

"Dini please, could you please give us Part 2 because there are many things to unpack from this episode."

@Iam_lehlohonolo said:

"Arg man thank you, queens. As much as I've never been married, this episode spoke to me. I'm keeping my celibacy until I marry that good old type of love.

@sbonelongema4580 remarked:

"What a phenomenal episode!"

Sonia Mbele hospitalised for exhaustion

In another Briefly News report, the Adulting actress was hospitalised after fainting due to stress.

It was reported that she collapsed from stress and anxiety caused by the soon-coming third season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

The actress was hospitalised for two weeks and received well wishes from Mzansi.

