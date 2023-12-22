Zahara's fans are suggesting her hit single Loliwe should be named the song of the year

Some argue that the song, despite its age, deserves the title, while others believe newer songs should take precedence

The discussion has divided opinions, with some feeling it would be unfair to other artists competing for the title

Zahara's fans have suggested that the singer's hit single Loliwe should become the song of the year after her death. The award-winning singer died on 11 December after spending weeks at a Johannesburg hospital.

Music lovers want Loliwe to be the song of the year

South Africans are still mourning following singer Zahara's untimely passing. Many have taken to social media to air their thoughts, from calling out the singer's industry colleagues to dragging TS Records founders DJ Sbu and TK Nciza.

One of Zahara's fans with the Facebook username Phomie Phomie Luti headed to the social media platform to request that Zahara's song Loliwe be named the song of the year. The post read:

"Can Loliwe by Zahara be a Song of the Year? "

SA reacts to requests for Loliwe to be song of the year

The post divided social media users. Some said Loliwe was too old to be crowned the song of the year. Others even mentioned the names of the songs they think deserve the title including iPlan by Dlala Thukzin.

@Tshiamo TK said:

"Keneilwe by master Kg will be the song of the year whether you like it or not."

@Petty Spinyu added:

"Hayii we all sad for her passing n it's painful but this December iPlan iyafunekha."

@Nqobile Nomtha noted:

"Pls we are sad that Zahara died but making her song the song of the year is unfair to others who have a chance of winning even last year something like this happened no pls not this year."

@Sphiwe Carol Msibi wrote:

"You guys don't know South Africawhat she's saying can be."

@Thabile De Klerk added:

"Futhi aii ngeke ...may her soul rest in peace mara NO."

Zahara’s family is allegedly side lining her fiancé Mpho Xaba

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the family of the late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana has allegedly sidelined her fiancé Mpho Xaba. As the family prepares to lay their beloved daughter to rest in her hometown, Mpho Xaba is not involved in the preparations, allegedly.

According to ZiMoja, Zahara's family has reportedly refused to include Mpho in her funeral preparations. The funeral of the Loliwe singer will be held on 22 December at Phumlani in the Eastern Cape.

