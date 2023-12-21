Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna said that her song of the year is Tyler ICU's Mnike

The Rude Boy singer shared her songs of the year in a recent interview with media powerhouse Complex Music

The star also mentioned that Davido's song Unavailable is also her favourite

Rihanna shared during an interview her favourite amapiano song of the year. Image: @badgalriri, @tyler_icu

Source: Instagram

The mother of two and owner of Fenty Beauty hailed one of Mzansi's amapiano biggest songs as her favourite for the year. The star revealed this during a recent interview in Hollywood.

Mnike is Rihanna's song of the year

Rihanna made headlines recently after a clip of her interview during the FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch in Hollywood on Monday, 18 December 2023, where she shared her top favourite songs of the year.

During the chat with media powerhouse Complex Music, the Work hitmaker said that Tyler ICU's biggest hit, Mnike, was one of her favourite songs for the year 2023. She also mentioned that Davido's Unavailable was also on her list.

She said:

"Album of the year? Am I an album girl? Or am I a streaming single girl? [by Davido featuring Musa Keys] on repeat. That and Mnike [by Tyler ICU and Tumelo] are my song of the year.”

The clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the gossip and news page, MDNews and it was captioned:

"Rihanna said MNIKE is the song of the year."

See the post below:

SA fans respond to Rihanna's announcement

Shortly after the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions. See some of the responses below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Hayi we don't agree."

@Lethabo4991 wrote:

"We agree."

@Ghost_ProtocolV shared:

"She doesn't listen to mzansi music often so she won't understand the situation on the ground. We are here in SA on the ground and iPlan is the song of the year."

@ziyanda___ commented:

"Rihanna! I Stan a QUEEN!"

@Youngsam____ mentioned:

"Was Before December, I Don't Know If Am Making Sense!"

Source: Briefly News