Bad girl Riri gave her fans a sneak peek into her small family vacation on Instagram

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker snapped an adorable picture of her boyfriend A$AP Rocky bonding with their son RZA

Her fans are inspired by the precious post, saying it is possible to start a family over 30

A family is one commodity billionaire Rihanna Fenty could have never bought, judging by her priceless vacation pictures.

Rihanna shared a sweet picture of her boyfriend A$AP playing with their son RZA in Barbados. Images: @badgalriri, @asaprocky.

Family over everything

The multi-award-winning singer is vacationing with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky and their one-year-old son RZA in her hometown of Barbados.

While enjoying their time on the exotic island, the pregnant Miss Fenty snapped a precious picture of her lover holding up their cute baby in a swimming pool and captioned it:

"My Bajan boyz…❤️"

Her fans rushed to the comment section, remarking how her family planning is an inspiration to them:

@soromotoochukwu noted:

"Rihanna living life right, popping out babies with her man in her mid-30s after spending her 20s being 'thee bad gal' and becoming a business mogul. mhm. Love u Riri❤️"

@a.s.e______ is here for love:

"I'll be honest, I don't care about another album. I’m so happy for sis’ happiness. "

@freakymarko said:

"Rihanna is proof that you can be in your 30s and just now be having your second baby."

@judithsofine was smitten by RZA:

"Use me as the 'he’s so cute ' button"

@jeremykwae wants to join their family:

"I’m 31 but still adoptable. Lmk"

@kiramaricris said:

"It is pure delight to see Rihanna build a powerful empire, and now reap the blessings of motherhood with a man who adores her, and their children Perfect timing. God is great."

@lucnavy has the plan figured out:

"After RZA and the new baby, we can expect a third one and we are sure it will come before the new album. ❤️"

@ladidaix agrees:

"Family is EVERYTHING you worked so hard for this!!!! Never mind an album. you’re living your dream "

@bapgalriri added:

"Always be happy "

A Father's Day wish for A$AP

In June, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, posted a series of sweet photos on Instagram of his family captioned: “EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY”, ACCESS online reports.

Rihanna commented on the post:

"The Mayers boys stole my whole heart!” she commented on his post. “Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

Another Baby Meyer is on the way

Briefly News had previously reported that Rihanna is expecting baby number 2 with the Same Problems? hitmaker.

She announced her pregnancy in a showstopping Super Bowl reveal. News of the new baby came months after she had given birth to RZA in May 2022. Her fans were not too happy about the reveal as they were expecting another album from the We Found Love hitmaker.

