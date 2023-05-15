Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's firstborn RZA Athelaston Mayers celebrated his first birthday on 13 May 2023

The celebrity power couple let the world in on their baby boy's first birthday party by sharing stunning family photos

A video making rounds on social media also shows a glimpse of the little one's US dollar-themed birthday party

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rihanna and her baby daddy A$AP Rocky pulled out all the stops to celebrate their firstborn RZA's birthday.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky marked their son RZA's birthday with stunning pictures. Image: Getty Images and @badgalriri

Source: UGC

RZA's birthday came a few days after the world got to know about his name. Per the reports, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's little one was named after Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

A$AP Rocky shares cute family pictures to celebrate son RZA's first birthday

According to Billboard, the Praise the Lord rapper took to his Instagram page to share adorable family pictures to mark RZA Athelaston Mayers' first birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The doting dad also penned a sweet caption alongside the throwback pics and clips.

"Wu Tang iz 4 da churen' Happy 1st birthday to my 1st born. RZA."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son RZA's birthday cake gets fans talking

The Diamonds singer and her baby daddy A$AP Rocky made sure their son's first birthday was a memorable one. Pictures and videos of RZA's US dollars-themed cake left many taking notes.

@hazelinax commented:

"Omg why I feel like this child is mine, he’s such a cutie pie. One of my fave celeb kids."

@lee_zorodzai wrote:

"He’s such a happy baby, Summer Walker got beat up by her daughter when people sung for her."

@Iam_Xaida_G added:

"When u were born from happy it ppl it shows so cuuuute."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son makes fashion statement in designer jacket and cute R11k black boots in Paris

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna's son is already making fashion statements in the showbiz industry. The tiny tot who turns one next month was recently spotted looking stylish.

The world may not know his name yet but Rihanna's son is already at the top of the best-dressed celebrity babies.

We know Rihanna loves fashion so we can't expect anything less from her son. The star has been blessing her fans with glimpses of her 11-month-old son and peeps love it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News