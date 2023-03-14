Rihanna and her baby daddy, rapper A$AP Rocky, showed off some PDA at the 2023 Oscars

The singer, who is pregnant with her second baby, caused a stir when she arrived at the prestigious awards ceremony looking all kinds of elegant

The stunning pictures trending online show the Praise The Lord hitmaker rubbing his billionaire baby mama's baby bump

Rihanna was the talk of the town following her showstopping arrival at the Oscars and her performance of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song, Lift Me Up, in honour of late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky got cosy at the Oscar Awards. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The star's baby daddy, rapper A$AP Rocky, also attended the event to support his heavily pregnant bae.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky show some PDA at Oscars 2023 backstage

The couple doesn't always make red-carpet appearances together, but they always cause a buzz when they do. Pictures posted by a Rihanna fan account with the handle @RihannasData showed that Rih and her baby daddy had a cosy moment at the Oscars.

The cute snaps show the Good for You rapper grinning from ear to ear as he cuddles Rihanna's baby bump.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's fans react to their pictures

Social media users gave a stamp of approval to the soon-to-be parent's stunning pictures. Many lauded A$AP Rocky for being a supportive boyfriend to the singer and business mogul.

@KnobSlobberz said:

"Whew, my goodness, he so fine."

@BettyJa77533964 added:

"What's the significance of exposing the belly?"

@haleyjadeltn noted:

"No hate, I genuinely love them but for some reason, the fourth photo looks like he was photoshopped in, it's killing me."

Video of Rihanna's Lift Me Up performance at Oscars leaves Twitter peeps questioning her singing abilities

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna shot to the top of social media trends after she performed her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Lift Me Up, at the Oscars. Instead of receiving praise, the American musician was harshly dragged by online users.

The 95th instalment of the annual award ceremony took place in Los Angeles, California, at the Dolby Theatre on March 13. Elle reports that Rihanna's Lift Me Up was nominated for Best Original Song. Sadly, Riri lost to the soundtrack Naatu Naatu from the Indian film RRR, reported BBC News.

Peeps took to their timelines to state how unimpressive Rihanna's performance was at the Academy Awards. Netizens commented about her singing range and abilities after @Phil_Lewis shared a video of Rihanna battling to sound exactly like the studio version of Lift Me Up.

