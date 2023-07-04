A lady, also Nandi Mngoma's sister, made a TikTok video to show off her parents to people on the platform

The professional health worker, Dr Langa Mngoma, took some time off work to meet up with her mom and dad

Online users thought it was interesting to see how the parents, who are in their 60s, look in a video

A doctor in her 30s was proud to show off her parents, happy and healthy. The woman in Johannesburg posted a video of her parents all dressed up.

A TikTok video shows Nandi and Langa Mngoma's parents looking stunning in their 60s. Image: @drlangamngoma

Source: TikTok

The video of the elderly couple received over 12,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments, and most people were raving over the woman's mother.

Nandi Mngoma's mom and dad get over 100 000 views in TikTok video

@drlangamngoma bragged about how good her parents look even in their 60s. The proud daughter, Dr Langa, wrote in the caption of the video:

"My parents slaying in their 60s #slay."

Netizens recognised Dr Langa's parents as musician Zakes Bantwini's in-laws. The house music hitmaker is married to the doctor's sister, Nnandi Mngoma/Madida. Watch the clip of the good-looking love birds below.

TikTok viewers cannot get over Nandi Madida's mother in her 60s

People love to see children and parents on social media. The doctor's video was fascinating as people could not get over the gorgeous father. Many admitted that all eyes were on her mom.

Tumi of KhuduKreations exclaimed:

"Oh my gosh. Even the song choice. Remind me so much of my ‘rents. Your parents are beautiful."

Shengu22 commented:

"Beautiful."

Pauline wrote:

"Ah now your beauty makes sense."

Sona Tanda added:

"Me waiting for your parents to show up KANTI that’s mom."

user6349789805097 recognised:

"Zakes Bantwini's inlaws?"

Nthabi teaching in South Korea, said:

"They don't look like they are in the 60s, maybe 50s."

Lipstick Jungle joked:

"Mother is muthering."

Zeighthegreatest gushed:

"Your mom looks so gracious. Like I don’t know how to explain but it’s a huge compliment!"

