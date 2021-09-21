Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya has made it clear that one thing she will not stand for is bullying and disrespecting others

The onscreen doctor on Durban Gen has been on a roll lately, having been nominated for a few awards and bagging one already

Nelisiwe took to Instagram to address trolls who blocked her but continue to stalk her from alternate accounts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Durban Gen's Doctor Mbali is setting the record straight when it comes to internet bullies. The young actress does not condone the mistreatment of others, especially under the pretence of being 'holier than thou'.

'Durban Gen’s Nelisiwe Sibiya is setting the record straight that haters are not allowed in her circle. Image: @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Source: Instagram

Nelisiwe found her claim to fame after a famous casting director discovered her and suggested she auditioned for a role in the popular TV series Lockdown. From there, the budding actress landed a role in hospital drama Durban Gen as Dr Mbali, reports ZALebs.

It is no shock that Nelisiwe has some haters because sis has been thriving in the industry.

TimesLive reports that the actress won Best Actress at the Zikomo Awards earlier this year for her role on the telenovela. Sibiya represented Mzansi in Zambia at the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Recently, Sibiya made a post on Instagram addressing unnamed individuals who seem to have blocked her but continue to follow all of her moves using fake accounts. Neli wrote:

"Oh by the way I hate bullies and people who think they are mini Jesus! I hate disrespectful people!!! If you lack respect, don't even come close to me!"

Nelisiwe continued to make several other posts to make it clear that she wants nothing but good vibes on her way to the top.

Durban Gen star Nelisiwe Sibiya represents Mzansi, bags award all the way from Nigeria

Briefly News reported, Mzansi’s saucy Durban Gen star Nelisiwe Sibiya scooped herself a Scream Award, Africa's biggest all-youth award.

Taking to social media with great pride, Nelisiwe showed off her accolade, overflowing with gratitude. This is her second award as an actress from outside Mzansi and it feels surreal.

Nelisiwe woke up to the news and could not even believe it. Winning awards speaks to the success of her career as an actress and it means the most to Nelisiwe, reported ZAlebs.

Nelisiwe posted:

“Thank you so much @screamawards and thank you so much to everyone who voted and always supporting me, my day ones who always fight for me no matter what.”

Source: Briefly.co.za