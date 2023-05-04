Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are slowly becoming one of the world's celebrity power couples and their fans love to see it

The pair who are expecting their second baby together nearly a year after the birth of their son have been inseparable since they started dating

Social media users have reacted to trending pictures that show A$AP Rocky with his baby mama's lipstick stain

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are not scared to show off some PDA whether they are out on a date or red carpets. The stars have been named among the world's favourite celebrity couples.

Fans have reacted to pictures of A$AP Rocky rocking Rihanna's lipstick stains. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Riri and A$AP Rocky have been attached at the hip since making their relationship public a few years ago.

A$AP Rocky causes a buzz after being spotted with Rihanna's lipstick stains on several occasions

Social media investigators have unearthed something interesting in A$AP Rocky's pictures. Many noted that the famous rapper always has Rihanna's lipstick stains each time they step out together.

The pictures circulating online show the Praise the Lord rapper with lipstick stains on his shirt, lips and cheeks.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky loves showing off their affection in public places. The couple had peeps flashing when they got cosy at the Oscars backstage. According to Billboard, the sweet couple was captured having a sweet moment. The pics show A$AP Rocky cradling the Diamonds singer's baby bump.

Rihanna's fans react to adorable pictures of A$AP Rocky rocking her lipstick stain

The Rihanna Navy has reacted to the pictures trending on Twitter. Many lauded the queen for being affectionate and also marking her territory.

@CUMFORTSU said:

"Marking her territory… and I love to see it She is just like me ."

@hon_eyc0mb wrote:

"Actually, that is a cute accessory for men in relationships it really says a lot without saying anything at all."

@shareurmic added:

"I like them together. I hope this means the legal stuff is resolved."

Met Gala 2023: Drama as cockroach spotted on the red carpet before Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walked in

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that every event gets unexpected visitors, even the Met Gala. Social media users were in stitches after a video of photographers rushing to capture a cockroach went viral.

The cockroach made its way to the top of the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.

According to The Independent, photographers who were waiting anxiously for Rihanna and her baby daddy rapper A$AP Rocky to walk in had a fun moment when a cockroach made its way on the red carpet.

