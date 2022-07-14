AKA and Nadia Nakai are still going strong as they recently shared some cute couple shots on social media

Nadia Nakai looks like she is beaming and glowing next to her beau Keenan Forbes, popularly known as AKA

Nadia Nakai shared pictures that had many complimenting the cute couple as they noticed that the two were in matching colours

Nadia Nakai and AKA are giving couple goals in their latest pictures together. The two spot matching colours, and they are cuddled up together.

Aka and Nadia Nakai are growing stronger each day as they shared some couple photos way they both look happy and in love. Image/ instagra/@nadianakai /Getty Images/Gallo Images

Nadia Nakai and AKA have had their fair share of drama but now seem settled in their relationship. In a set of pictures shared by Nadia Nakai, Kiernan Forbes is seen with his arms around his girlfriend in their matching pink tops.

Nadia Nakai and AKA pose in matching colours for couple photos

Nadia Nakai's post to Instagram had many reacting to the couple as she hinted that she is on set for something, possibly with AKA.

Netizens love when the two share pictures on social media to fawn over each other. The pictures were so cute that some celebrities reacted to Nadia Nakai and AKA Looking more in love than ever.

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo commented:

"Third frame! "

Socialite Kefilwe Mabote commented:

"Love is beautiful "

Actress Londie London commented:

"You guysss"

Fans love AKA and Nadia Nakai together

Fans of AKA and Nadia Nakai together as a couple even said that the pair are almost looking alike. Mzansi has shipped the couple as many gathered to complement the gorgeous pairing.

@complaints.dep.artment commented:

"I hope this is a song ❤️"

@sergio___na commented:

"You gon be in the music video?"

@supersocial.chick commented:

"You two even look alike "

@nqobs_philocalist commented:

"This man is made for you Nadia "

@noxystata commented:

"You deserve this kind of love after what that American Casanova did to you mummy lol."

@bhongolwethu_kona commented:

"Love lives here danko haters are not happy at all lol."

@airmaxo_goba commented:

"Love is a beautiful thing Man ❤️"

