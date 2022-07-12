Fela In Versace hitmaker AKA has taken to his timeline to gush over his gorgeous rapper girlfriend Nadia Nakai

Supa Mega posted a gorgeous snap of the 40 Bars hitmaker on his official Instagram account and Mzansi is here for it

Social media users took to Kairo Forbes' dad's comment section to praise him for loving the media personality loudly and proudly

Popular Mzansi rapper AKA is head-over-heels in love with Nadia Nakai. The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to his timeline to gush over his rapper bae.

AKA gushed iver his rapper girlfriend Nadia Nakai. Image: @akaworldwide, @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The two media personalities started dating last year a few months after Nellie Tembe's tragic passing. Nellie was AKA's fianceé.

Supa Mega took to his official Instagram account and posted a cute snap of the 40 Bars hitmaker. Judging by his caption, the star still can't believe that he finally scooped a hot one. According to TshisaLIVE, Mega captioned his post:

"D*mn."

Many took to AKA's timeline to praise him for loving Nadia Nakai loudly, while others agreed with Bhova that his girlfriend is a stunner.

thandile_maqobosha wrote:

"One thing about you, when you love you love hard."

likuyenamba said:

"One thing about AKA, he loves loudly."

switbeey commented:

"She's gorgeous."

stfu_pyt wrote:

"Marry her!!!!!"

vuyelwa_valerie said:

"Love this couple."

kels.dope commented:

"Perfect match."

nelisto76 added:

"When a man loves a woman."

Podcast and Chill host MacG doubts AKA and Nadia Nakai's relationship

In related news, Briefly News reported that MacG shared his thoughts on AKA and Nadia Nakai's romance. The Podcast and Chill host discussed the lovebirds' relationship in the recent episode of his popular podcast.

Supa Mega and Bragga have been under public scrutiny since they started dating a few months back. Some South Africans are just not convinced that they're a perfect couple.

The stunner and the Fela In Versace hitmaker recently made headlines after their alleged fight in Ghana. The 40 Bars hitmaker's fans also questioned why she's in love with AKA because of the drama from his past relationships.

Source: Briefly News