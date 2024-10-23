A botched robbery took place at the Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort, and the seven suspects were apprehended

DJ Tira's name was dragged into the controversy after it was alleged that one of the suspects was his dancer

The Afrotainement boss responded to a peep online who questioned him about this, and he clapped back

DJ Tira was dragged into a botched robbery scandal as one of his dancers was fingered as the suspect. Image: Oupa Bopape

A botched robbery took place on 22 October, Tuesday afternoon, at the Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort. The suspects have been apprehended, and their faces were splashed all over social media.

Suspects rob jewellery store

Video clips of suspects robbing a jewellery store at the mall went viral. However, they were quickly arrested thanks to the collaborative efforts of the security company and police officers.

Pictures of the suspects were shared on social media, and peeps were quick to point out that one of the suspects was allegedly DJ Tira's backup dancer.

DJ Tira responds to inquisitive tweep

Some viewers shared a video of the suspect dancing with Tira during his set at the club. A tweep asked him on X to bail the dancer out, and DJ Tira hilariously clapped back at him.

@Sicelo_11 said, "Bail out the boy, DJ Tira. Do the noble thing."

DJ Tira responded, "You are disrespecting me, big head." In another post, he said, "I just want my studio back."

Check out Tira's response here.

Another tweep asked if the dancer had a hand in the robbery at Afrotainment in June. He offered a reward of R20,000. Could his post hint at him also suspecting the dancer?

A lot of his studio equipment was stolen, but Tira quickly restored everything.

"In God we trust. Afro studio revamped. Ready to create more magic with amazing talent."

DJ Tira ignores music critiques

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer DJ Tira released his summer song Siyaphothula. However, before the song's release, there was drama associated with him after he was criticised for excluding Mgilane.

The DJ was not bothered. He said he does not care because he will not be told by social media followers how to make music.

