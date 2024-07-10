DJ Tira recently completed the finishing touches for his Afrotainment studio renovations

This after news broke out that his studio was broken into and had most of the equipment stolen

Mzansi praised Tira on the stellar renovations, while some netizens claimed there was something fishy going on

DJ Tira renovated the Afrotainment studio after the robbery. Images: djtira

DJ Tira has a new home! Well, sort of. Makoya Bearings finally completed the renovations for the Afrotainment studios after the unfortunate robbery.

DJ Tira revamps Afrotainment studio

Months following the break-in at DJ Tira's Afrotainment recording studio in April 2024, it appears that he has moved on from the incident.

Having lost several pieces of equipment, including hard drives with music files, Tira says they're back with a bang after sharing a video showing off the newly renovated studio.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Inkululeko hitmaker shared before-and-after clips of his studio, including videos from the actual renovation during which they completely transformed the space.

Tira couldn't wait to share the news with his supporters after going quiet about the robbery, and it appears that he was simply making silent moves:

"In God we trust. Afro studio revamped. Ready to create more magic with amazing talent."

Mzansi to DJ Tira's studio renovation

Fans are proud of Makoya Bearings for transforming his studio:

Sbibos said:

"A wise man will fall many times, but he will rise again! Congrats, Tira."

South African singer, Lady Du, was impressed:

"This is gorgeous!"

sibahmusiq wrote:

"The greatest comeback ever! Dankie Afro, Dankie Malume."

mist_sa posted:

"Makoya! They can’t keep a good man down."

Meanwhile, others are convinced there was no robbery to begin with, while others said Tira was inviting the robbers back:

Philie_k asked:

"Is he inviting them back with this video of new stock?"

Carlosmathye95 claimed:

"There was no break-in. Why were suspects not arrested or released of footage while they were breaking in? This is giving insurance fraud."

VulJohn said:

"He 'broke in' to claim to the insurance."

thebearzak posted:

"Now they know it’s time to come back as there’s new gear to steal."

DJ Tira warns fans against scammer

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Tira cautioning his supporters against a scammer.

Tira said there was a scam going around where people posed as Afrotainment employees targeting unsuspecting victims.

