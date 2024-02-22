Renowned music icon DJ Tira gave an in-depth interview to Briefly News, shedding light on his highly anticipated track, Inkululeko

The moving song features award-winning singer Makhadzi and talented music producer Heavy K

The song aims to empower young people to head to the polls on 29 May and vote in the upcoming elections

DJ Tira has something special for the young people of Mzansi with his upcoming single, Inkululeko. The muso spoke to Briefly News about the song, delving deeper into its meaning as it underscores the plight of the youth.

DJ Tira’s upcoming single, ‘Inkululeko’, aims to send a message to the youth of Mzansi and the government. Image: Supplied

DJ Tira opens up on inspiration behind Inkululeko

Esteemed music legend DJ Tira, also known as Makoya Bearings, shed light on his highly anticipated song, Inkululeko. A collaboration between him, award-winning singer Makhadzi and talented music producer Heavy K, as well as new kid on the block Zee Nxumalo and Afro Brotherz.

DJ Tira spoke about the inspiration behind the song and the message he aims to get across.

“I decided to do a song about freedom, looking at the current situation in the country. I think a lot of people will relate to the song, knowing that in May, we are going to be voting. The song is just to inspire people to go out there and vote.

“[The song is] also for the people in power; they need to remember that there are people that they need to [provide] services and take care of [them]. Can they please try to do better.”

DJ Tira, Heavy K, and Makhadzi re-enacted Hector Peterson's famous photo from June 16. Image: Supplied

DJ Tira on why he handpicked Makhadzi and Zee Nxumalo

When asked why he chose to collaborate with the multi-talented Makhadzi, DJ Tira said he intended to touch many people as Makhadzi is a star and has fans all over the country.

“I wanted to do a song that will touch many nations. As you know, Makhadzi is big in Limpopo. I wanted to have a song that will talk to a person in Limpopo, a person in Cape Town. Just everybody in South Africa."

Malume, as many people call him, also touched on Zee Nxumalo, who is new to the industry, and who brings a fresh infusion of talent to the song.

“We also have Zee on the song, who is a young, up-and-coming star who is doing so well right now. It is a collaboration between talented artists to produce a dope song.”

DJ Tira also mentioned that the visuals for the song have already been shot and hopes to release them together with the song on 1 March 2024.

DJ Tira on relevancy and rocking stages for 2 decades

The Afrotainment boss has also been doing this thing for more than 20 years. When asked about how he manages to stay relevant for so many years, Tira said:

“For me, it is all about producing good music; as you can see with this song, I always work with fresh blood. It is always nice to work with young people who can come up with dope ideas.

“Of course, not forgetting about the legends. The relationships that I always build with people that are coming into the scene or, you know the artists that are doing well. It keeps me in the circle of good people. And when you are amongst those good people, only good things happen.”

DJ Tira also shared some words of wisdom for artists who aspire to enjoy the same longevity he has, advising that it is important to remain grounded and committed to their craft at all times.

“It is very important to respect the industry and respect yourself. Discipline is also very important. If you happen to make a good song, don’t have a big head; remain humble. Also, do not stop working; this industry needs you always to have something up your sleeve and something good happening."

