Uyajola 9/9 host Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye recently bagged a new ambassador deal

The musical artist and reality TV host shared the good news on his Instagram page with his fans

Many netizens were proud of him, and they showered him with congratulatory messages

Jub Jub keeps on shining as he recently shared the news of him bagging a new ambassador deal.

Jub Jub is the new ambassador of Lyta Motlakase

The popular TV presenter has been making headlines ever since his legal woes resurfaced on social media about facing multiple charges.

However, the Uyajola 9/9 star made an announcement on social media about being the new ambassador for Lyta Motlakase, an art and entertainment brand.

Molemo posted a picture of himself written 'official ambassador for Lyta Motlakase' and captioned it:

"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. ~ Jeremiah 29:11."

Fans congratulate Jub Jub

Shortly after the star shared the announcement on his Instagram page, many of his fans and followers wished him well. See some of the comments below:

mamethemetheza praised:

"Well done. Proud of you❤️. Mara Eskom yona haeka o bitsa o hane ntjamme outlwa."

thandisilinda said:

"Trust in the Lord more than anything, your enemies will be defeated in seven ways....the Bible says Anothula nina uJehova wenu uzokunilwela....Jub Jub the battle its not your's its the Lord give it to Him and step back."

sontichabangu replied:

"Congratulations Jub."

gosegojang complimented:

"Amen ..... still great things to come shame .... you ain't seen nothing yet."

lady_kgomotsomalemela wrote:

" Jubs when God say yes no one can say no...all the best."

masala_shaquille_mafune congratulated:

"Am proud of you big bro and may God continue to bless you throughout your journey."

t_naledi_kekana responded:

"We are so proud of you as a country."

Netizens dig up information about Jub Jub's wife

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that netizens unearthed information about Jub Jub's wife, Zenith 'Zee' Mia. Jub Jub is believed to be married to a Cape Town woman from Italy.

She allegedly directs a music company, Rare Breed Entertainment, in Johannesburg. It is reported that Jub Jub is also the company's director.

