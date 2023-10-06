Jub Jub and the Uyajola 9/9 crew were spotted in Marabastad by an X (formerly known as Twitter) user

Jub Jub was spotted in Marabastad possibly shooting a new episode for the popular Moja Love reality show, Uyajola 9/9.

‘Uyajola 9/9’ presenter, Jub Jub, was spotted in Marabastad, shooting what onlookers described as a chaotic episode of the reality show. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Eye witness allegedly spots Jub Jub in Marabastad

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user by the handle @paballo_maseko alleged that they spotted Jub Jub and the crew at Uyajola 9/9 in Marabastad.

The rapper and TV host was possibly shooting an episode for the popular Moja Love reality show.

The user described the scene as chaotic as the ladies were fighting one another, alluding that the episode would be fire and messy.

"Not Jub Jub fetching someone ko Marabastat, it was such a mess. Those ladies were beating each other down! I’d be surprised if I didn’t appear on that episode. I was so invested."

Mzansi reacts to Paballo's tweet

People lauded Jub Jub and his team are superb investigators to even find the alleged cheaters in a busy area like Marabastad.

More people came forth and alleged that they, too, saw the rapper.

Here's what netizens said:

@Ntebo_Montle asked:

"How did they even find them ko Marabastad?"

@Kokie41877596 added:

"And these ladies be beating each other for filth."

@ReitumetseMais2 alleged:

"He was also at Hatfield ko Blueroom."

@Sibongi29852580 questioned:

"Wait so you're telling me that those Amaroto managed to find someone ko Marabi?"

@ForeverTawanda said:

"Pure Chaos. Loved every bit of it."

Jub Jub's court case pushed to November

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jub Jub made his second court appearance on 24 August at the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court

The presenter reportedly faces 13 charges, which include assault and assault to cause grievous bodily harm, among others.

The case has been postponed to 8 November to allow his defence time to consult with one another.

Source: Briefly News