Nasty C's fans are eagerly awaiting his birthday celebration, as the rapper plans to host a lavish event to mark his 27th birthday

He teased the celebration on Instagram, revealing details about the activities, dress code, and the inclusion of an Ivyson Gamers corner for guests to enjoy

Social media users expressed excitement for the party, with many commenting on Nasty C's post with anticipation for the grand event

Nasty C's fans and followers are counting down the days until the rapper's scheduled birthday celebration. The star recently gave Mzansi what to look forward to in a viral video.

Nasty C shared details about his upcoming birthday celebrations. Image: Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV

Nasty C gave fans a look into his birthday celebrations

Nasty C is planning to celebrate his birthday like the star he is. The rapper who turned 27 years on 11 February is planning to have the birthday celebration to shut down the year.

Taking to his Instagram page, Nasty C gave fans a tour of how the event planning is coming around. He also shared some deets about the activities that will be taking place and the dress code. He also noted that in addition to the pool party and concert, Ivyson Gamers also had a corner to enjoy the day.

“Ivyson Gaming we’re going to have a setup over there if you turn up around you can see it right over there. So we’re going to have a setup for those of you guys who wanna the game whilst the sun is still out, while you still getting drinks on."

He added:

"Friendly tournament, bring your A game for sure, but like there are no prizes so forget it. Maybe who knows surprises, a drink or two."

Fans can't wait for Nasty C's party

Social media users flocked to Nasty C's comments section with comments. Many said they can't wait for the grand party.

@thee_unwanted_niiqqv said:

"This is gonna be dope"

@djfaefae commented:

"Can’t wait."

@wandile_owami said:

“No longer gonna be only me jumping around the stage"

@tranquil_foe wrote:

"This bout to be a jump "

@robbyros3 added:

"Nasty c grew taller? Standing on business with his legacy."

